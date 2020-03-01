Hartgen: Grocery tax exemption bill moving in Legislature

You know spring is coming when the daffodils are up on the South sides of Boise buildings in late February and taxation bills finally get moving in the Legislature. An important measure on the grocery tax exemption taxation has cleared a committee on the House side and represents a couple of clear policies ahead. (HB 494, sponsored by Speaker Scott Bedke.)
It threads the needle on repeal of the grocery sales tax, leaving the tax in place for non-residents, but raising the exemption further so that very few Idaho citizens would actually pay it.
Here’s the math. The grocery tax measure leaves the 6 percent tax in place, but increases the credit for income tax payers from $100 to $135.The effect would be to give Idahoans the added break, while retaining the overall tax revenue stream paid by out-of-of state purchasers.
Today, a family of four would need to spend $6,666 annually on taxable food items ($100 credit X 4 equals $400 in tax credit, divided by .06 equals $6,666). Under the proposed change to $135 per person, a family of four would need to spend $9,000 annually on taxable food items to begin to pay any food tax. ($135 X 4 equals $540, divided by .06 equals $9,000).
In effect, it expands the purchased goods value by more than $2,300 for a family of four. The $540 credit coms right off whatever tax the family pays. Good deal indeed.
You’d have to spend almost $175 per week on directly taxed grocery items before the tax would kick in ($9,000 divide by 52 weeks equals $173/week.)
Another real plus to this approach is that it allows the state to capture the food sales tax from out-of-staters on the front end; they’re not residents of Idaho and thus not eligible for the credit.
Think here of the tourist driving across Idaho to Yellowstone Park, who stops in Jerome for snacks. The snacks are taxed and there’s no “credit” to out-of-staters. What’s wrong with that?
There’s an argument that simple repeal would be better, but it’s a flawed argument. Why, one might ask, should Idaho allow out-of-staters to receive state services without any cost? Is that good state taxation policy?
I may be old-fashioned here, but I think basic costs of government (roads, police, etc.) should be borne broadly. Otherwise, we create a group of folks who take services, but don’t pay for them, not a position I think most true conservatives would support.
There are some on the far-right politically who like this “eliminate it” alternative. Shouldn’t tax food, they say. Food’s a necessity. They’re joined here by some liberals who want only “the rich” to pay for everything.
But fundamentally, both extremes are creating a “no pay” group of free riders at the expense of the rest. Living in a completely tax-free environment may have some appeal, but it’s really just a shift from one group to another. Nice work!
It’s a form of “entitlement” thinking which the far-righters are espousing, perhaps unknowingly. Someone should pay, just not me. In the real world, all folks use the roads, rely on the state police, depend on water storage, keep criminals off the streets, on and on.
Idaho is as much a “free state” as they come when it comes to personal freedoms and liberty. Regardless of the rhetoric of some alt-rights, there’s no Boise “tyranny,” or corrupt swamp to drain, just good citizens trying to make the state even better for our children and grandchildren. Anyone who doubts should try living in another place, such as California, Oregon, or Washington. In the real world of Idaho, you’re pretty much left alone.
Sure we have inequities and arguably, pressing needs. but the sales tax on groceries can be dealt with nicely through the credit increase. This s a good path forward.
In what alternative universe is a one-third increase in a tax credit a bad thing? To some libertarians, who say it’s still a tax, it lets Idaho families take advantage of an expanded credit. There are no restrictions on individual liberty here. The credit is available to every man, woman, child resident in the state. If they don’t like an expanded credit, they don’t have to make the purchase. Simple as that.
Most of us have crossed that bridge long ago, and do so every time now we order from Amazon or go by Home Depot or Fred Meyer. That’s easy. Don’t make the purchase. Voila! No sales tax paid! Meanwhile, thousands of Idahoans will be glad to get the increased credit. Good job, House members and leaders.
Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” This column was first published in www.idahopoliticsweekly.com. He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com