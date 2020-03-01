Hartgen: Grocery tax exemption bill moving in Legislature

It’s a form of “entitlement” thinking which the far-righters are espousing, perhaps unknowingly. Someone should pay, just not me. In the real world, all folks use the roads, rely on the state police, depend on water storage, keep criminals off the streets, on and on.

Idaho is as much a “free state” as they come when it comes to personal freedoms and liberty. Regardless of the rhetoric of some alt-rights, there’s no Boise “tyranny,” or corrupt swamp to drain, just good citizens trying to make the state even better for our children and grandchildren. Anyone who doubts should try living in another place, such as California, Oregon, or Washington. In the real world of Idaho, you’re pretty much left alone.

Sure we have inequities and arguably, pressing needs. but the sales tax on groceries can be dealt with nicely through the credit increase. This s a good path forward.

In what alternative universe is a one-third increase in a tax credit a bad thing? To some libertarians, who say it’s still a tax, it lets Idaho families take advantage of an expanded credit. There are no restrictions on individual liberty here. The credit is available to every man, woman, child resident in the state. If they don’t like an expanded credit, they don’t have to make the purchase. Simple as that.

Most of us have crossed that bridge long ago, and do so every time now we order from Amazon or go by Home Depot or Fred Meyer. That’s easy. Don’t make the purchase. Voila! No sales tax paid! Meanwhile, thousands of Idahoans will be glad to get the increased credit. Good job, House members and leaders.

Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” This column was first published in www.idahopoliticsweekly.com. He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com

