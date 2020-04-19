Hartgen: GOP 'litmus test' letter is still a bad idea

The new effort apparently stems from Labrador and vice-chairman Bryan Smith, an arch-conservative lawyer from Idaho Falls, as well as the Beck brothers, Rod and Doyle. These are so-called “libertarian” politicians who apparently hope to undercut duly-elected Gov. Brad Little, who defeated Labrador in the 2018 primary. They snipe at both Little and the Legislature, fed by fake-ratings from the Idaho Slavery Foundation and assorted media blabbers.

Party loyalty oaths have long been part of American political history, and they usually play out negatively. First, they drive centrist, common-sense members to the opposition. Democrats in Idaho, for example, have driven away thousands of voters with their environmental extremism and pro-abortion positions.

Those pushing litmus tests for GOP purity in Idaho today are either defeated also-rans in primaries, or self-inflated media and extremist partisan puff-ups like the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Wayne Hoffman, who couldn’t get elected dogcatcher, yet continually rails on government “tyranny.”

This is of course, nonsense. By all measures, Idaho is among the freest states in the freest nation on the planet. The real tyranny here is the tyranny of thought control these anarchists want to impose on others.