Hartgen: Giddings Ethics Committee Censure Didn’t Go Far Enough

As to the case itself, the evidence was clear. Giddings knowingly undertook a personal vendetta to attack the female sexual victim of another legislator. The assault itself was deplorable, and it is sad indeed to see another legislator telling Idaho women you can expect little support if you are assaulted or harassed.

The findings were severe, but the sanction, not so much. At the close of the hearing, R. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, repeatedly pointed out the evasive answers or non-answers that Giddings gave, some of which were direct lies. Other committee members and witnesses cited her complete lack of contrition or recognition that what she had done to a common citizen was simply wrong.

None of this apparently bothers Giddings, who is so power-hungry in her quest for to be the next Lieutenant Governor that she will crush anybody to get there, even a 19-year-old intern. She showed herself to be a callous and remorseless individual, undeserving of public office, much less of advancement.

The history of ethics violations in Idaho government shows that these incidents result in the person leaving office in disrepute. Even with further sanctions, Giddings is likely to suffer the same fate. She will fade in Idaho political history, a non-entity who left only a negative impact on the state and its people.