Hartgen: Even with Pandemic, Idaho Agricultural Exports Up

And not by a little, but a nice and robust 11 percent in the first quarter of the year, which ended March 30. Sure, the stats don’t include a likely wallop in early April as the Coronavirus hit employment and supply chains from meat-packing plants to restaurant onions. But even with those blips, to be reported in the 2nd quarter, Idaho is showing positive ag overseas sales.

Here are some of the real stats, reported from the USDA and in the June issue of the Farm Bureau’s Gem State Producer. Total value of exports jumped to $257 million, an 11 percent increase over 2019.That would put overseas ag sales on track to nicely top last year’s total ag exports of $897 million. Canadian and Mexican demand led the buying countries in the first quarter, a result of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Japanese purchases also climbed. Looks like the anti-trade voices on the political right were, well, wrong again. International trade of Idaho ag products continues to be a bright spot across Southern Idaho particularly, where diversified crop and livestock sectors continue to shine. The dairy sector, which includes wheys, proteins as well as milk and cheese, came in at $47 million. Milk is still troubled by price declines and oversupply (Wall Street Journal, 6/18, but wheys and other high-proteins milk product sales jumped almost 70 percent.