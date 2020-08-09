Hartgen: Despite naysayers, Idaho is moving ahead

Editor’s note: This column uses male pronouns to refer to a transgender woman.
It’s the carpers and whiners who get the news coverage, but behind the scenes, it was another good week of common-sense progress for southern Idaho.
The state lost one important legal case, that of transgender prisoner Andre Edmo, who gets his state-paid surgery to try to become a woman, but Gov. Brad Little didn’t lose may votes over his appeal to the US. Supreme Court.
Many people would probably agree that Edmo, convicted felon that he is, shouldn’t get an elective surgery from taxpayers. Nor will they think the felon’s legal bills should be paid by the people either. It’s an odd world where criminals and their defense-hungry lawyers get more rights and money that the boy he criminally molested.
Nor should we complain much about the lengthy story in the TN (Aug. 2) and elsewhere on how a dozen or so rightists took the stage at Twin Falls City Park to say how terrible Idaho is governed and how Little needs to be recalled. Yea, sure. A passerby listening to their heightened rhetoric might well think, “these people are nuts!”
Most people, we suspect, appreciate Little’s handling the office, with poise and firmness. They don’t want the chaos and disorder which would ensue if tin-soldier Janice McGeachin were in the governor’s chair.
One speaker at an event in Twin Falls blamed establishment Republicans for not being conservative enough. But I suspect most folks can see what more rightist ideology would mean.
The problem in Idaho isn’t the RINOs. It’s the CINOs, as in “conservatives in name only,” their predator lawyers, political wannabes, radio blabbers and fake public servants who pave the way for their money-making. out-of-sate hoodwinkers. They should run for office as the anarchists they are, not as fake Republicans trying to tear down what others have built.
Meanwhile in the same week, Idaho moved ahead:
Reclaim Idaho’s effort to short-circuit Idaho’s initiative law was tossed out by the U.S. Supreme Court (Idaho Press, 7/30). This mostly-union driven effort to take more of and redistribute your tax money is now dead; the Legislature has a good opportunity to tighten the law. We hope they do it.
Dams to stay. The final environmental impact statement on the Snake River dams has been approved. Hopefully, it will end the always-marginal efforts to take some of Southern Idaho’s water for a failed-salmon flush scheme.
State budget secure. Despite a contraction of the economy with the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho’s state budget finished the year June 30 with a small surplus; more importantly, Idaho workers went back to work in droves.
Economic development gains. Two big new projects will come on line in the years ahead, one in the Magic Valley, and the other in eastern Idaho. The first is a new beef packing plant in Jerome; the second is the approval of a phosphate mine expansion in Caribou County, which has been under review. (Idaho Press, 7/29)
And third, the dairy research center is Rupert is moving; it could well be Idaho’s top ag-research component a decade from now, studying both animal nutrition and waste management.
And that’s just this past week! Let the grousers and malcontents complain all they want. Idahoans have work to do.!
Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” This column was first published in www.idahopoliticsweekly.com. He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com
