Hartgen: Despite naysayers, Idaho is moving ahead

Editor’s note: This column uses male pronouns to refer to a transgender woman.

It’s the carpers and whiners who get the news coverage, but behind the scenes, it was another good week of common-sense progress for southern Idaho.

The state lost one important legal case, that of transgender prisoner Andre Edmo, who gets his state-paid surgery to try to become a woman, but Gov. Brad Little didn’t lose may votes over his appeal to the US. Supreme Court.

Many people would probably agree that Edmo, convicted felon that he is, shouldn’t get an elective surgery from taxpayers. Nor will they think the felon’s legal bills should be paid by the people either. It’s an odd world where criminals and their defense-hungry lawyers get more rights and money that the boy he criminally molested.

Nor should we complain much about the lengthy story in the TN (Aug. 2) and elsewhere on how a dozen or so rightists took the stage at Twin Falls City Park to say how terrible Idaho is governed and how Little needs to be recalled. Yea, sure. A passerby listening to their heightened rhetoric might well think, “these people are nuts!”