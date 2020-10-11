Hartgen: Dems’ Response to Trump COVID Shows Their True Animosity

Was there a more calloused response to Trump’s COVID infection than the “he-deserved-it” comments of Democrat leaders, social-media cretins and the press which enables them? Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer effectively blamed Trump for his own illness. So did Nancy Pelosi, Democrat House Speaker.

Their glee was obvious to any observer. They could hardly contain their finger-wagging “we told you so” self-righteousness, as well as that of various CNN and other media blow-hairs. Come on, Dems. Do you hate Trump so much that you wish him gone, by any means, medical or otherwise? Yep, they do.

This kind of false “karma” thinking is common today from the lefties. They’re no different than the sorcerers or the shamans of centuries ago who would blame the peasants themselves for the plague of locusts, whatever. Their remarks are no different than the Hillary comment that we’re all “deplorables” out here or Obama’s sneer that we rubes just cling to our guns and religion out of fear and ignorance.