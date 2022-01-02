Hartgen: ‘Deep Soil’ study is a new Idaho ‘dirt’ frontier

Editor’s note: Stephen Hartgen submitted this column before he died Friday. We send our condolences to his loved ones and give thanks for his years of writing.

If you ask the average Idaho farmer, he can tell you some of the soil characteristics of the ground he farms. He’ll likely know the pH level and how it is used. But if you ask about the soil 10 feet below the surface, he’s unlikely to know much unless he’s done test scoops or core samples. He farms the top one foot or less, so what’s below that isn’t on the topside radar.

It’s an unknown frontier which is now just being built and explored with new technology to be monitored by the University of Idaho’s College of Agriculture. The dean, Michael Parella, puts it this way: “We know more about life on the floor of the ocean basically than we do once we get 3 feet down in the soil.”

Deep soils are probably one of the last research frontiers, says Michael Strickland, professor of microbial biology at UI. Soils are inherently important to life on the planet from supporting plants to driving processes like carbon and nutrient cycling but a lot of research has been focused on the surface elements. The new research goes way down from there.

Among the topics being considered will be deep soil organisms and microbes and how they react to various conditions as well as sequestering of carbon. The equipment used are called equal units and they work by studying soil core isotopes on above-ground plants and below-ground organisms such as insects and microbes. (J. Roy, PubMed, Dec., 2021)

For farmers, the research will enable better inputs and maximize yields and profit. That new knowledge can then be applied to field management, water input and chemical additives. Location of the testing equipment will be on the U of I campus, but will include scientists from other universities throughout the region. (Gem State Producer, Dec. 2021)

To gather that information today requires taking a backhoe and digging below the surface. It’s usually done when farmland is being converted to housing or some other use, or for major construction projects such as bridges and new construction for commercial use. Users need to know what’s down there, how close the bedrock is to the surface, the water table and similar data. But you still have to dig, and that’s what’s changing, says Dean Parella.

New technology known as Ecotron will help answer more questions. There are only a dozen or so of these technology centers worldwide. The one planned for the U off I campus will cost under $19 million and will be built with a NSF grant. It will have applications throughout the state and potentially across the Northwest. There aren’t any similar technologies in North America; most in use today are in Europe. (UWyo, 9/29)

It’s yet another way in which Idaho research helps the state and its industries. The College of Agriculture on the U of I campus has been a leader in several areas, including a new livestock management research center north of Jerome.

One or two generations from now, local farmers will find these kinds of research developments increasingly important in a world with limited water, the need for nutrient management and other applications. That’s why soil science is important to Southern Idaho.

Most people know you can improve soil traits with specific inputs, but knowing their use beneath the surface and how they’re picked up into the plants hasn’t been as widely studied. The new Electron equipment will help answer those questions.

“Soils are inherently important to life on the planet, from supporting plants to driving processes like carbon and nutrient cycling, but a lot of research has been focused on the surface,” said Strickland, who is the project’s lead principal investigator. “This facility would enable us to better understand those processes at depth.”

When complete, the Deep Soil Ecotron will contain as many as 24 “eco-units,” essentially huge column cores of dirt used to study soil traits, complete with above-ground plants and below-ground organisms, such as insects and microbes.

Researchers will be able to control a range of variables including temperature, water and exposure to carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. The Ecotron will be housed at the University of Idaho’s JW Martin Laboratory, with renovation expected to start in spring 2022.

A central goal for professor David Williams and his UW lab group will be to develop new capabilities for investigating elemental cycling and water flows in deep soils using advanced isotope measurement systems, leveraging UW’s state-of-the-art Stable Isotope Facility. Williams, a professor in the Department of Botany and the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management, also will co-lead with the University of Idaho’s Zack Kayler the development of a researcher user base for the new facility involving scientists from across NSF EPSCoR jurisdictions. EPSCoR is the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, focused on enhancing research competitiveness of targeted states and territories by strengthening capacity and capability in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“We will use this opportunity to train the next generation of environmental scientists to work collaboratively on large-scale research projects involving cutting-edge measurement technologies and cyberinfrastructure, and develop and manage large, national-scale scientific facilities,” said Williams.

Only 13 facilities of this type exist in the world, with most located in Europe. None go to the soil depths planned at the Deep Soil Ecotron, which will give scientists greater ability to monitor and manipulate the eco-units for controlled experiments.

“This facility will represent a huge leap forward in our understanding of soil and terrestrial ecosystems — on the level of space and deep ocean exploration after similar investments,” says Kayler, an assistant professor of biogeochemistry at the University of Idaho. “We’re facing times of uncertainty. We don’t know where the climate trends are going and can’t prepare using past knowledge. This facility will allow us to perform experiments that will help us plan for those future environmental conditions.”

Studies conducted at the Ecotron will improve understanding of how deep soil organisms react to unprecedented conditions, how soil systems respond to agricultural practices and how well they sequester carbon.

Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005).

