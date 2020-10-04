Hartgen: Court Appointment Shows Trump Decisiveness, Resolve

Adding a conservative woman of faith to the court carries more impact that is generally thought. The current court had three female liberals – Ginsburg, Sotomayor and Kagan — all liberals and all appointed by liberal presidents. A huge block of American women are way more conservative than the court’s makeup. With Barrett’s appointment, we “fly over” folks, men and women alike, will have a more representative voice. That will certainly be good for America to have those millions of conservative Americans, men and women, better represented.

Beyond the appointment itself, Trump’s selection shows his resolve and decisiveness. It’s just what people want to see.

And where is Joe Biden in all of this? Once again, he’s trapped in his basement in his bed or rocking chair, pondering whether to have Cream-0f-Wheat or oatmeal for breakfast, too tired or senile to even leave the house. Events and times have past him by; even intense Democrats know that. It is the same resolve with Trump as in other arenas: foreign policy, China trade, Mideast peace, as well as a long list of domestic accomplishments. He is a man of action, more in the mode of Washington, Jackson and Teddy Roosevelt than the feeble musings of Obama or Jimmy Carter.

There is a tide in the affairs of men which taken at the flood leads on to fortune, says Brutus in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, That instinct is in Trump’s makeup. Barrett’s nomination is in that same pattern.

Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” This column was first published in www.idahopoliticsweekly.com. He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com

