Hartgen: Court Appointment Shows Trump Decisiveness, Resolve

The rapid turn of events since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg less than two weeks ago shows again what it is like to have a president who makes decisions and moves with resolve and leadership.
Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett, a 7th District federal appeals judge, for the US Supreme Court. All of the contenders seemed to fit what the American people want: a court which adheres to the US Constitution as written. She will get a hearing and a floor vote in the Senate in the coming days; there is little doubt of confirmation. That’s what the Constitution says.
None of the whiney, hand-wringing Democrats of the House like Nancy Pelosi can change that, even with the threat of another impeachment. As Trump said, go ahead. It would ensure my reelection. People are simply done with the Pelosi antics. Those who haven’t voted have their minds mostly made up.
The American people are also fed up with riots, BLM shootings, burning cities, disruptions which border on treason. They have linked these events with the Democrats, which fairly or not, have stuck. The perception is that the party is soft on crime, appeasement, entitlements and racial division. Civil rights for loud minorities has run its current course, say many. It’s time for discipline, order, arrests, jail time.
Trump stormed through Idaho in the 2016 election, carrying the state by a wide margin. He’ll do the same or better this time. Two words in that 1916 contest are again on people’s mind: Supreme Court. The selection of a conservative justice to replace Ginsburg, the court’s most liberal member, will meet with much approval in Idaho, where people have long regarded the court as a liberal, Democrat entity which has frequently disregarded the people’s will.
Adding a conservative woman of faith to the court carries more impact that is generally thought. The current court had three female liberals – Ginsburg, Sotomayor and Kagan — all liberals and all appointed by liberal presidents. A huge block of American women are way more conservative than the court’s makeup. With Barrett’s appointment, we “fly over” folks, men and women alike, will have a more representative voice. That will certainly be good for America to have those millions of conservative Americans, men and women, better represented.
Beyond the appointment itself, Trump’s selection shows his resolve and decisiveness. It’s just what people want to see.
And where is Joe Biden in all of this? Once again, he’s trapped in his basement in his bed or rocking chair, pondering whether to have Cream-0f-Wheat or oatmeal for breakfast, too tired or senile to even leave the house. Events and times have past him by; even intense Democrats know that. It is the same resolve with Trump as in other arenas: foreign policy, China trade, Mideast peace, as well as a long list of domestic accomplishments. He is a man of action, more in the mode of Washington, Jackson and Teddy Roosevelt than the feeble musings of Obama or Jimmy Carter.
There is a tide in the affairs of men which taken at the flood leads on to fortune, says Brutus in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, That instinct is in Trump’s makeup. Barrett’s nomination is in that same pattern.
Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” This column was first published in www.idahopoliticsweekly.com. He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com
