Hartgen: Constitutional Amendment on Governor’s Power Is Unlikely

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite some vibrant yelling that Gov. Brad Little is a “tyrant” for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems unlikely that an amendment restricting the governor’s power would pass.

Sure, it’s only August and legislators are just now testing windage on a wide range of proposals. But if a joint House-Senate Committee July 20 is any indication, the issue is likely to fizzle come this winter in Boise. It’s a safe bet there won’t be a ballot measure for voters to decide in 2022, up on down.

The reasons are plain enough. This “restrict Little’s power” boomlet is just another effort by some anti-Little members of the House to undermine the governor. It’s led by fanatics and that, in itself, will weaken its overall breadth of support. Legislators are cautious indeed to participate in such a charge.

Indeed, it seems a “ramparts” issue. Would these nit-pickers say the same if Raul Labrador or Janice McGeachin were in the governor’s office? Obviously no, so their calls for less gubernatorial power is nothing more than anti-Little yammering and pettiness. One man’s tyrant is another’s leader.