Hartgen: Capitol Riot Was Rooted in Half-Century of Leftist Put-Downs

Yet, Trump’s exhortations to the crowd were close to actionable sedition. In that he was no different than the French revolutionaries who led the arrest and execution of King Louis XVI and Marie Antionette. Trump has been the Robespierre of our time, a strident revolutionary ultimately consumed by the flames he stoked.

What did his rise represent? Rather than seeing him as an extreme aberration in American politics, we should look at the underlying causes.

Trump instigated and then fomented an explosion that was all too predictable, in that he unleashed a half-century of pent-up anger felt by millions of Americans who have been stung by decades of abuse and vitriol by the dominant Lefties of the federal government and its bureaucrats.

This, of course, will be ignored by those now coming into power and who, for the moment, are riding high with “get him” rhetoric from their “whip it up” followers in academia, Hollywood and the media. It may be a different party in control, but human nature remains as it has always been, as President John Adams observed.