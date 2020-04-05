Hartgen: Candidate Filings Show GOP Strengths, Dems Weakness

The same pattern can be seen up North and in Eastern Idaho. Outside of Democratic pockets in Moscow and Pocatello, GOP filing dominance continued everywhere beyond Boise city and Blaine County. In an unstated quid-pro-quo, Dems in Idaho going forward won’t have enough seats to affect policy issues, except to help block arch-right proposals, as they did often this winter.

That may be a useful turn of the times. Governance in Idaho once relied on common ground; the stridency of either the left or the rightists was not traditionally strong. Sure, there were the outliers like Rep. Phil Hart, who mumbled on about North Idaho secession, the evils of the IRS, whatever.

Although Hart remains an example of extremism, coalition-building has also long been a feature of Idaho politics; now, common-sense may make even more of a comeback.

If Dems are fading, politics finds a way to fill a competing vacuum. So we see some ultra-right candidates emerge. The good news is that centrist, common-sense Republicans have also lined up to run against arch-right, ideological ones. It’s an opportunity for voters to reject the strident, “monkey wrench gang” of malcontents.