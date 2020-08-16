Hartgen: Behold, the bounty of the Earth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is there anything more glorious than a bright, late-summer morning in Southern Idaho, the bounty of our Magic Valley spread out before us in a carpet of golds and greens, every day bringing in the valley’s harvest?

It is a daily reminder of why we wouldn’t live anywhere than this strip of irrigated farmland, it’s slowly-rolling earth. It is what we do well, grow crops and other foodstuffs for national and world markets.

We should be mindful of this, particularly at this time of year when the flat light of mornings and evenings show off our bountiful landscapes. It is indeed a Good Earth and we are blessed to inhabit it at this time and place.

What, you say? with a pandemic virus raging, a political world in turmoil, cities burning, people angry at just about everything. But how do these compare to the regular cycles of the year, the harvests of alfalfa, wheat and barley, closely followed by corn and beans and then beets and potatoes? Day follows day with fast consistency, everyone a new awakening; as the 19th Century hymn says, “For the Beauty of the Earth.”

And so it is again in the Magic Valley as summer tumbles into autumn, fairs are held, crops brought in. More good news on the agricultural front: