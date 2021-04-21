Hartgen: Agriculture Leads Southern Idaho’s Robust Growth, Economy

The development of the region’s agriculture research is often “below the radar,” but can be seen in new products from milk processing to whey components. These innovations are sometimes propriety-driven by processors, but emerge frequently in new product lines and consumables. Research in dairy management and crop varieties for grains have expanded the “base” of tech-driven changes, and are likely to do so well into the future.

People may not think of agriculture as a “high tech” industry, but it is, and Southern Idaho has emerged as one of the nation’s leading agricultural regions. These trends aren’t new; they’ve been evident in the Southern Idaho economy at least since the 1990s.But now, they’re accelerating as new technologies, research and production expand in the region.

Correction: In a column (4/11), I overstated the number of Idahoans who’ve received COVID-19 vaccinations as 800,000. The latest figures from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show almost 540,000 people in Idaho have received at least one vaccination shot, with the numbers increasing week by week.

Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com

