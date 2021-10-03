Hartgen: Ag Sector Steady Throughout Southern Idaho

The UI announced this past week that the 2,000-cow research dairy is on track to open in 2023 and will utilize a $2 million, 60-cow DeLaval rotary milking platform, with state-of-the art equipment. (UI Ag, 9/22).

Overall, the local agricultural sector with its diversified crop base came through the pandemic party well. Yields were off due to the hot summer, but prices were pretty good and most farmers came through. We agricultural states in the nation and certainly in the West have once again shown resiliency by focusing on the basics: plant, grow, process, sell and transport.

Everybody today knows today how important the dairy sector is to Southern Idaho. The growth of just that one sector over the past 30 years has been truly phenomenal. In 1990, alfalfa was about a $50 million per year crop. Today, it’s a leading crop with a value of over $1 billion. Most of that due to the demand for alfalfa hay as a dairy food. That in turn has given us the dairy sector with value of over $2 billion, much of which is generated in the region.

And that’s not overlook important sectors like cattle, potatoes, sugar beets, beans, barley, wheat, and aquaculture, each of which adds tens of millions of dollars in production and processing. You’d be hard-pressed to find any region of the country with this diversified agricultural profile.