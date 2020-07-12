Hartgen: A Tale of Two Cities, One Respectful, the Other in Chaos

Our governor is a measured individual, a reasonable man, good at heart. Yet some call him a tyrant for a decision promoting the general welfare of all. Our legislators mostly do the right thing. Sure, there are fanatics everywhere, even among legislators.

The death of one man a thousand of miles away cannot be the only cause. No, it seems rooted in the culture, of people walking the streets aimlessly, without purpose or good intent. It is as if the streets of Portland are somehow dehumanizing zones of human depression.

Some while away the hours in bars, nursing their angers and hatreds. Others plan protests against a government they call oppressive because it requires different perspectives, points of view, respect.

Who taught them to hate America so? And why do we not see this in Twin Falls, where people gather out of respect for each other? Why is one so different from the other?

I could speculate more as to the answers, but I do know this, that America today is tottering on an edge with forces of both left and right trying to pull us down and apart. It is not the country I grew up in.