Hartgen: A Flock Of Swallows Doth A Springtime Make

Normally well-reasoned legislators seem to cower at IFF’s “ratings” system, which knocks them around for sensible votes and threatens them with out-of-nowhere primary opponent ideologues running on hot-button issues.

Perhaps it’s time for common-sense groups to counter such distorted rankings by doing “sensibility ratings” of their own on IFF’s right-wing darlings. How many would pass such common-sense ratings?

The problem with many Idaho Republicans is that they’re too darn nice. They need to fight this alt-right fire more assertively, calling them out for their extremist proposals and finding good candidates to run. The term RINO has been too-widely-used to drive good people out of office or candidacy and leave the field to extremists only too glad to take it.

This is a tactic borrowed from the lefty anarchist Saul Alinsky, whose governmental model is to drive off moderates where ever they may be found. Sure enough, it often works and in the silence of self- preservation, the field is left to the most strident. Even in Idaho, politics can be dirty, underhanded, sordid, unseemly. There are now trolls everywhere, often anonymous mud-slingers and backward malcontents.