Hartgen: A Flock Of Swallows Doth A Springtime Make

It is said that one swallow does not signal a coming spring, but a flock of swallows, well maybe. No single sentiment out of Boise suggests a complete turnabout in Idaho conservative politics, but there are some indicators that the infectious anti-government fever of some on the Idaho alt-right is fading.
We’ll list some here, not as predictions; tea-leaves aren’t always evident when the tea’s being consumed. The indicators here are more by slow degrees, as a fresh breeze on a field which pushes away the day’s heat.
First, the House sidelined a proposal from arch-rightists, who now lead the state Republican Party, that, no, there’ll be no change in how legislative vacancies are filled. The rightists wanted to secure their “top billed” candidate as the pick, whereas current law lets the governor pick from three nominees.
The bill failed in the House on a 28-42 vote (HB 378), but the underlying message was that the selection process should include the people’s elected governor, not an “insider” choice of right-wing ideologues or narrow, extremist acolytes.
Second, the House turned aside an effort by House Reps. Heather Scott and Priscilla Giddings to change the current process and allow “personal” bills to be pulled out of committee for debate. That would have allowed any legislation a hearing and thus transformed reasoned discussion into strident, ideological finger-pointing and press grandstanding on hot-button issues. The resulting chaos would have served no useful purpose.
Third, in a key House committee, Judiciary & Rules, a good chair decision blunted further efforts to circumvent order with chaos. There, chairman Greg Cheney wisely held an ill-thought-out bill by arc-rightist Christy Zito to criminalize medical procedures for transgendered youth. The chairman’s letter shows the needed balance on the issue and was a direct slap-down to those who want to turn Idaho government into an Iran-like autocracy. (Idaho Press, 2/26. HB 465.)
Fourth, The House showed additional courage with a lop-sided vote to place reasonable sideboards on medical debt collection, in which pocket-lining lawyers are extracting exorbitant fees from those least able to pay. The bill’s opponents included Rep. Bryan Zollinger, an Idaho Falls attorney who directly benefits from the current practice. The House listened respectfully, but voted to curtail the practice, 49 to 20.
Amazingly, Idaho law and House rules allow a legislator to advance his personal financial interest if he declares a potential conflict of interest, which Zollinger did. And hats off here to Idaho businessman Frank VanderSloot, who said he’d seen enough of this practice and gathered dozens of cases and then pushed legislators to act.
Fifth, Bryan Smith, an attorney and Zollinger’s apparent alter-ego, is an active, if sometimes shadowy participant in the arc-conservative movement as vice-chair in the state GOP. Both are cozily aligned with the so-called Idaho Freedom Foundation, a right-wing group devoted to dismantling the state pension system, eliminating public education and promoting legalization of drugs and undermining America’s currency system.
Normally well-reasoned legislators seem to cower at IFF’s “ratings” system, which knocks them around for sensible votes and threatens them with out-of-nowhere primary opponent ideologues running on hot-button issues.
Perhaps it’s time for common-sense groups to counter such distorted rankings by doing “sensibility ratings” of their own on IFF’s right-wing darlings. How many would pass such common-sense ratings?
The problem with many Idaho Republicans is that they’re too darn nice. They need to fight this alt-right fire more assertively, calling them out for their extremist proposals and finding good candidates to run. The term RINO has been too-widely-used to drive good people out of office or candidacy and leave the field to extremists only too glad to take it.
This is a tactic borrowed from the lefty anarchist Saul Alinsky, whose governmental model is to drive off moderates where ever they may be found. Sure enough, it often works and in the silence of self- preservation, the field is left to the most strident. Even in Idaho, politics can be dirty, underhanded, sordid, unseemly. There are now trolls everywhere, often anonymous mud-slingers and backward malcontents.
A promising sign is that good, common-sense conservatives are stepping up to oppose arch-rightists for legislative seats. In District 23, for example, arch-rightist Christy Zito is trying to move to the Senate, but local Republicans there have found an outstanding candidate in Brenda Richards, long-time Owyhee County Treasurer with wide experience in the cattle and rangeland management industries. I know Richards well from when I represented that district in the House and she has my unqualified support.
There’s a similar choice in District 34, were extremist Ron Nate is trying to get back in the Legislature, taking on incumbent Britt Raybould. Nate has a long history of distorted arguments, secret recordings and deceptive out-of-district tactics. He has already mispresented Raybould’s record, claiming she has been too-absent from the House, but conveniently not mentioning that Raybould had a legitimate substitute, as the law allows, and which many legislators do from time to time. Nor does he mention that she’s president of the national potato council, not exactly the shabby way he presents her as being gone, but such “leave out” distortions are classic mud-slinging, far-right tactics.
One would hope that good, common-sense Republicans will file for seats in the various districts. Yes, it’s messy sometimes. Politics ain’t beanbags, as the saying goes. But when good people do nothing or faint of effort, misguided policies may be left to ascend. It’s a positive trend indeed that Idaho’s swallows are gathering in a new spring.
Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” This column was first published in www.idahopoliticsweekly.com. He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com