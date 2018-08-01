Even in ruby red Idaho, this is not good news for Republicans: There is a 22-point gender gap on President Donald Trump.
In other words, Idaho men like Trump.
Idaho women? Not so much.
So says the latest Idaho Politics Weekly poll conducted by Dan Jones and Associates.
According to Jones, Trump gets a thumbs up from 70 percent of Idaho men; 29 percent don’t like the president’s job performance.
It’s flipped upside down among women: 49 percent disapprove of Trump compared to 48 percent who approve.
Speaking to Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press, Idaho Politics Weekly publisher LaVarr Webb called that “quite remarkable ... 10 (percent) would be out of the ordinary.”
Remarkable, but Idaho is no outlier.
If Trump’s misogyny, affairs and payoffs to mistresses hadn’t already angered women, his treatment of refugee children at the southern border and his blatant assault on 45 years of female reproductive autonomy certainly has.
In a midterm election viewed as a referendum on Trump, alienating so many women from the Republican brand is trouble for the GOP.
According to Quinnipiac University’s poll, Democrats enjoy a national 58 percent to 33 percent lead among women voters.
It’s generally believed Idaho women voters made the difference in the successful 2012 referendum to reverse then-state schools Superintendent Tom Luna’s punitive reform package against teachers — which included undermining their academic freedom protections, compensation systems and reallocating dollars from salaries into purchasing laptops and online instruction.
The vote against the Luna laws ranged between 57.3 percent and 66.7 percent.
Gender also appeared to give a boost to Luna’s successor, Sherri Ybarra, who stood out in a four-way 2014 GOP primary race against three men.
Two years later, the phenomenon happened again when Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robyn Brody prevailed against three men — including a sitting state senator, an appellate court judge and a well-regarded deputy attorney general.
None of which erases some stark truths:
Republicans outnumber Idaho Democrats 4-to-1.
Trump retains a 59 percent job approval rating in the Gem State.
Democratic candidates often veer from non-competitive to non-existent.
Even the most prominent woman on the ballot, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Paulette Jordan, is having a tough time figuring out how to thread the Trump gender gap needle: Don’t go far enough and she underwhelms her progressive base; go too far and she loses rank-and-file Idaho voters.
“Attacking (Trump) will reinforce the partisan divide which, in Idaho, will hurt her as a Democrat,” observed Idaho Politics Weekly columnist Steve Taggart.
But a big gender gap is nothing to ignore, especially in the margins, such as:
Competitive legislative races — Among these are the 5th Legislative District, where Sen. Dan “Don’t piss him off” Foreman, R-Moscow, is facing Moscow Democrat David Nelson; the 6th Legislative District, where former Rep. John Rusche, D-Lewiston, is waging a rematch against Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston; and Boise’s 15th Legislative District, where Democrat Steve Berch — who narrowly lost to Rep. Lynn Luker, R-Boise two years ago — is running again.
Superintendent of public instruction — Education is a place where more women may vote Democratic, even when both candidates are female.
Republican incumbent Sherri Ybarra is not known for waging well-resourced and energetic campaigns. Her Democratic opponent, former Boise educator Cindy Wilson, is doing just that.
Lieutenant governor — Again both candidates are women, but former state Rep. Janice McGeachin, R-Idaho Falls, has embraced Trump, ardently opposed the Medicaid expansion initiative and aligned herself with the Tea Party wing of the GOP. That may drive women toward Democratic candidate Kristin Collum of Boise.
No one with a straight face can claim the GOP is facing a headwind in Idaho. But with a gender gap that wide, Republicans better not count on coasting to victory this fall.
