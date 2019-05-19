The past several weeks have been exciting here at the Times-News. There are several new faces here and more still to come.
We’ve also said goodbye to some reporters who’ve worked here for many years.
First, on April 30, Gretel Kauffman left us for the Deseret News in Salt Lake City, Utah. Gretel wrote about crime and courts as well as politics. The past two years she covered the Idaho Legislature in Boise.
Tuesday was Julie Wootton-Greener’s last day at the Times-News. She covered education for us for nearly eight years. Julie started at the Times-News just a few months before I did in 2011. I’ll miss her as a friend and colleague, and I know her sources and readers will miss her as well. She’s moved to Las Vegas with her husband, who is a pilot based there.
Later this month, Heather Kennison will move to Boise. She started at the Elko Daily Free Press, our sister paper in Nevada, and joined us in February 2016. Heather writes about Magic Valley business and Twin Falls city hall.
Three new reporters joined us this week. It’s been a whirlwind of training and learning about south-central Idaho.
In sports, we have Ben Jones. He just graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and has been a sports clerk at the Lincoln Star Journal for two years. This week he traveled to Boise to cover state baseball and track. You can reach him at bjones@magicvalley.com or 208-735-3231.
Julie Ferraro joins us from Dalhart, Texas. She’s been a community journalist for more than 30 years, but has had a few other careers, including most recently, a correctional officer. Juile will cover crime and courts as well as keeping an eye on health care issues. You can reach her at jferraro@magicvalley.com or 208-735-3276.
Ryan Blake most recently covered the Washington state Legislature as an intern for the Spokesman-Review, in Spokane, Washington. He just graduated from Washington State University. He’ll be covering politics and education here at the Times-News. You can reach him at rblake@magicvalley.com or 208-735-3239.
In the coming weeks, we’ll have two more reporters joining us. At the end of May, Colin Tiernan is joining us to cover agribusiness and environmental issues. He’s coming from the Douglas Budget in Douglas, Wyoming.
And June 3, Megan Taros will join us. Megan will cover Latino issues in the Magic Valley. She’ll also cover local governments in Jerome, Lincoln and Gooding counties. Megan is our Report for America Corps member who we’ll be hosting for at least the next year. She just graduated from Columbia University with a master’s of science in Journalism.
We’ll share lots more on these reporters in the weeks to come.
As we enter this new chapter at the Times-News, I ask you to please continue to share your stories with us. We’ve shared a lot together over the years, and I’m excited to see what’s next.
