As we approach Thanksgiving, some of you may be dreading the thought of joining extended family around the holiday table. If you’re the odd one out politically, you might feel like you can’t speak up. Or maybe you listen until you snap and make a snide comment to your great-aunt that you regret while picking at the pumpkin pie she lovingly baked.
Maybe your family has lively and respectful political discussions where everyone feels more informed and understanding of each other at the end. Anyone?
These days, it can feel more like we’re shouting our political views at each other than discussing them.
At the Times-News, we’d like to be a part of improving our community’s discourse. As a start, we’re offering a survey for anyone who would like to fill it out.
We’re asking two questions, one on how comfortable you feel sharing your political viewpoints and the other on how you describe your politics. As a thank-you, you’ll be entered to win a pair of season tickets for the Magic Valley Symphony.
Please go to Magicvalley.com/contests to find our “Two Questions” contest, and look for more opportunities to share your ideas and opinions.
