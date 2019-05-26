Last week, I introduced you to our new reporters. This week, I want to talk about how we plan to cover the news that matters to you going forward.
When you pick up the Times-News or log on to Magicvalley.com, I want you to feel like you really know south-central Idaho. I want the articles to be familiar yet interesting and often surprising. I want you to feel like you couldn’t read the stories you’re getting from us in any other newspaper.
Part of that happens naturally because we journalists live here in the same communities you live in.
But part of it comes from taking a good look at ourselves and reevaluating what’s important. Over the past few months, we’ve been discussing how to deal with all this change, and also how we can take advantage of it.
One way we’re making good use of new reporters is new beats. In the past, the Times-News had a reporter dedicated to reporting on the environment. After more than five years of losing focus on environmental issues, we’ll have a reporter assigned to keep track of those important stories. We’ll also be bringing a new focus to agribusiness. Yes, we’ll still cover new business openings and exciting things happening as local cities revitalize their main streets, but agribusiness is what makes things tick around here. From alfalfa fields to the Chobani yogurt in a Fabri-Kal cup sitting in your fridge, we’ll cover how the business of agriculture affects us all.
We’ve also rearranged workloads of other reporters so they can better cover local governments, education, crime, outdoor recreation, health care, sports and more.
With the help of Report for America, we’re also adding a beat focusing on issues in south-central Idaho’s Latino community. I believe this is something that we should have done years ago, and I’m glad to finally be able to do it. Our corps member, Megan Taros, began her journalism career at a small community newspaper in Los Angeles while attending community college. She continued this work at SFBay in San Francisco, Latin Times in New York and Patch in New Jersey. She has a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from San Francisco State University and an master’s of science from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, where she focused on Latino health and social issues.
As we head into summer, I hope you’re as excited as I am for what’s to come. While we have lots of new faces, there are still veteran journalists here. It’s a good mix of enthusiasm and experience, and I can’t wait to see what we can do with it.
