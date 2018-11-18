While you’ve been researching the best turkey brines, picking your favorite green bean casserole, perfecting your wishbone breaking skills and preparing for Thanksgiving guests, we’ve been preparing our Thanksgiving Day paper.
We’re proud to bring you the biggest paper of the year, early. You’ll find it at stores by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
As usual, it’ll be full of local news, the top stories from around the country and the world, thoughtful opinion pieces and sports highlights.
Look for a story about the lucky turkeys who don’t end up on Thanksgiving tables and a local shopping guide for Black Friday and the weekend.
As a Times-News tradition, we’ll also bring you wish lists from 13 local nursing homes and care centers. The needs of these residents are simple. Many want new socks, a fresh bar of soap or just a good book to read. Maybe you family can start a new holiday tradition of bring cheer to one of these deserving folks.
The paper will be jam-packed with 35 inserts with great Black Friday deals from Magic Valley stores.
On top of all those reasons to check out Thursday’s paper, you could win big just by picking one up. We’re celebrating our readers and the holiday with our annual Thanksgivaway contest.
We’ll award three readers $100 gift cards, and nationwide, one lucky winner in a market served by the Times-News’ owner, Lee Enterprises, will win a $5,000 gift card.
Instructions to enter will be available in Thursday’s Times-News. For more information go to magicvalley.com/givaway. To subscribe, visit magicvalley.com/subscribe or call 1-866-948-6397.
Good luck and happy Thanksgiving.
