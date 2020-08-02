From the Editor: Thanks for supporting this local business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week you’ll find an ad from the Times-News thanking our advertisers who have stuck with us during the coronavirus pandemic.

I want to also thank subscribers who have stuck with us and those who’ve become members to keep up with the incredible amount of news that’s happened over the past few months.

Our news staff is working hard to answer the questions we’ve seen pop up from readers.

I came across a quote from Edward R. Murrow this week in one of the Editor and Publisher email newsletters I get.

“Most of us probably feel we couldn’t be free without newspapers, and that is the real reason we want newspapers to be free.”

It resonated with me for a few reasons. As a journalist, making money isn’t at the top of my mind when I think about my work. But as an editor who is the manager of our news department, I know we need to make money to survive.