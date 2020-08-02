From the Editor: Thanks for supporting this local business

This week you’ll find an ad from the Times-News thanking our advertisers who have stuck with us during the coronavirus pandemic.
I want to also thank subscribers who have stuck with us and those who’ve become members to keep up with the incredible amount of news that’s happened over the past few months.
Our news staff is working hard to answer the questions we’ve seen pop up from readers.
I came across a quote from Edward R. Murrow this week in one of the Editor and Publisher email newsletters I get.
“Most of us probably feel we couldn’t be free without newspapers, and that is the real reason we want newspapers to be free.”
It resonated with me for a few reasons. As a journalist, making money isn’t at the top of my mind when I think about my work. But as an editor who is the manager of our news department, I know we need to make money to survive.
I’ve seen commenters on Facebook ask why they had to register, do a survey or become a paying member to read a story once they click on it. I feel for them. They want the information. But the information we gather costs money to produce. We employ reporters, photographers and editors who deserve their paychecks. Then, of course, there’s everyone behind the scenes who make the newspaper, both physical and online, happen.
So with this in mind, I thought I’d list some of the content with a ton of value that we produced this month.
Reporters Colin Tiernan and Ryan Blake are digging through coronavirus numbers each week and reporting on what local governments, schools and hospitals are doing about them. The month started with Colin reporting on coronavirus tearing through local food manufacturing plants. He’s also reported on how the pandemic has caused businesses, from dairies to fish processors to potato plants, to lose a huge part of their markets.
Toward the end of July, Ryan reported on mask mandate meetings and the governor, health districts and counties “strongly encouraging” people to wear masks. He also drilled down into the Twin Falls School District’s reopening plans and what it will mean for teachers and students.
Laurie Welch is holding down the fort, as always, in Burley, covering well... everything. Mychel Matthews is still writing her Hidden History column along with other stories as she takes on a new role as Big Story chief, guiding our Sunday enterprise coverage.
And you’ll be seeing Jonathan Ingraham’s name pop up more and more as he covers outdoors. Don’t forget to send him your big fish photos this summer.
We’re incredibly fortunate to have a number of talented photographers on our staff. Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin are in the middle of a series of stories exploring their favorite photos taken in south-central Idaho. Our goal was to find photos for every town we cover and have Nash and Sutphin pick their favorites. We’re presenting them in alphabetical order.
Drew also won first place in photography in the Magic Valley Arts Council’s annual Art & Soul contest for his photo of Balanced Rock at night. I know Drew was disappointed about the photography contest being canceled at this year’s Twin Falls County Fair, so I’m extra happy for him.
If you’re a print subscriber who doesn’t frequent our website, Magicvalley.com, I recommend you take a look, especially if you’re a photography fan. There are some stories you won’t find in print along with a huge number of photo galleries to scroll through. We’re also working to create more video. Drew made a video of mini bull riding at the Lincoln County Fair. Pat went on a whitewater rafting adventure (with my husband, Daniel, who’s a river guide — but I had no part in the planning) and spent some time editing a really nice video that shows off our area.
I could go on. But I hope you’ll take my word for it and keep supporting us as we navigate the uncharted waters of 2020.
Thanks for reading.
Editor Alison Smith
