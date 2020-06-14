From the Editor: Please send your solutions-based letters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We’re at a pivotal moment. Across the country from big cities to Blue Lakes Boulevard, people are marching, demonstrating and standing in silence for change. We’d like our readers to write, as well.

Social media is full of knee-jerk reactions and oversimplified arguments. I’d like the opinion section to be a place where we can work out ideas in a thoughtful way.

I’m asking Times-News and Magicvalley.com readers to send in their solutions-based thoughts on what they’d like to see in their neighborhoods, communities, in Idaho and across the country.

Whether it’s the future of policing or what kind of housing we want in our community, I believe the solutions are already here waiting to be expressed, by you, our readers.

In a time when people often feel attacked for their opinions, I hope the newspaper and the opinion section can be a place to read a variety of nuanced viewpoints. If you read this page or social media and find yourself disappointed by hair-on-fire commentary you see, I invite you to contribute here.

To be published, your letter needs to be 300 words or less. We generally publish just one letter from each writer a month. The best way to send one is emailing it to letters@magicvalley.com.