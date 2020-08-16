From the Editor: New weekly polls ask your opinion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This past week at the Times-News, we introduced weekly polls to find out more about your thoughts. From our perspective, the more feedback we get, the better. It's important to us to know the pulse of the community. So each week, we'll be asking a new question. Sometimes it'll be about local news events and sometimes about state and national news. Other times we'll ask about things affecting our community.

For our first poll last week, that's what I did. I was curious about how often our readers were wearing masks out it public. We put the poll up on our website, Magicvalley.com, and 51 people answered. Here are the results: 38.5% said they wore masks all of the time, 36.5% said most of the time, 17.3% said just some of the time, 5.8% said never and 1.9% said about half of the time they go out they wear a mask.

In the future, I'm hoping more and more people will answer the polls. The easiest way to find them is at Magicvalley.com/contests. We'll post the polls each Monday and collect answers through Friday at noon. Then, you can find the poll responses in Sunday's paper and out website.