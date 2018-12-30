If you’re an avid reader of this page, you’ve probably noticed some new voices we’ve shared in the last few weeks.
I’ve tried to get a variety of voices from many backgrounds. I hope that even if you disagree with them, you’ll enjoy reading. I’d also encourage you to write us a letter about why you agree or disagree with our columnists and our own editorials. Thank you for reading.
Here’s a bit about each of them from Creators Syndicate, which distributes the columns:
Debra J. Saunders
Debra J. Saunders is the White House correspondent for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and writes analysis columns. From 1992 to 2016, she wrote a conservative-leaning column for the San Francisco Chronicle.
Vaughn Ververs, the political editor at NBC News wrote of her: “An independent voice working for a left-leaning newspaper, Saunders covers California and national politics, as well as the state’s political personalities. Her column is frequently a welcome change in tone from the rest of the editorial page, and she regularly throws punches at both sides.”
In 1992, Saunders taught a course in editorial and column writing at UCLA Extension and led a study group on political speechmaking at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government in 1984. In 1980, Saunders graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Massachusetts at Boston with a B.A. in Greek and Latin.
Jim Hightower
Jim Hightower is a columnist, national radio commentator, public speaker and author of many books. He describes himself as a populist who has spent three decades battling the Powers That Be on behalf of the Powers That Ought To Be — consumers, working families, environmentalists, small businesses and just-plain-folks.
Raised in Denison, Texas, Hightower graduated from the University of North Texas. He worked in Washington as a legislative aide to Sen. Ralph Yarborough of Texas; he then co-founded the Agribusiness Accountability Project, a public interest project that focused on corporate power in the food economy.
He served as director of the Texas Consumer Association before running for statewide office and being elected to two terms as Texas Agriculture Commissioner from 1983 to 1991. Political columnist Molly Ivins said, “If Will Rogers and Mother Jones had a baby, Jim Hightower would be that rambunctious child — mad as hell, with a sense of humor.”
Salina Zito
Salina Zito is a CNN political analyst and a staff reporter and columnist for the Washington Examiner. She joined the New York Post in September 2016. She worked for the Pittsburgh Tribute-Review for 11 years and has interviewed every U.S. president and vice president since 1992. as well as top leaders in Washington, D.C., including secretaries of state, speakers of the House and U.S. Central Command generals.
But, she says, her real passion is interviewing regular people across the country. She reaches the Everyman and Everywoman through the lost art of shoe-leather journalism, having traveled along the back roads of 49 states.
She rarely misses Sunday dinner with her overly loud Italian Scots-Irish family. She is the mother of two adult children, a grandmother, an avid cyclist and hiker, a baseball fan and a U.S. history geek.
Walter E. Williams
Walter E. Williams is the John M. Olin Distinguished Professor of Economics at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va.
In 1959, he was drafted into the military and served as a Private in the United States Army. While stationed in the South, he said he “waged a one-man battle against Jim Crow from inside the army.” He later received a doctorate in economics from the University of California at Los Angeles.
He has made many TV and radio appearances on such programs as Milton Friedman’s Free to Choose, William F. Buckley’s Firing Line, Face The Nation, Nightline and Crossfire, and is an occasional substitute host for The Rush Limbaugh Show. In 1981, he began writing his weekly column called A Minority View.
More than 150 of his publications have appeared in scholarly journals such as Economic Inquiry, American Economic Review and Social Science Quarterly and publications such as Reader’s Digest, The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek.
Lenore Skenazy
Lenore Skenazy says she’s not a pundit, but a wise-cracking, truth-seeking, eye-rolling, run-on-sentence-creating Everywoman not afraid to ask the tough questions. She was dubbed “America’s Worst Mom” when she wrote about letting her 9-year-old son ride the New York Subway alone. After that, she founded the “Free-Range Kids” movement with the aim of “fighting the belief that our children are in constant danger from creeps, kidnapping, germs, grades, flashers, frustration, failure, baby snatchers, bugs, bullies, men, sleepovers and/or the perils of a non-organic grape.”
She has a sense of humor but also a serious 20-year career in reporting. She says she can explain controversial legislation, 9/11 repercussions and even global warming in a way that’s informative but not boring.
Judge Andrew P. Napolitano
Andrew P. Napolitano is Fox News’ senior judicial analyst and broadcasts on the Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network throughout the day, Monday through Friday. He hosts “FreedomWatch” on Fox Business Network seven days a week.
He was a graduate of Princeton University and the University of Notre Dame Law School, and he is the youngest life-tenured Superior Court judge in the history of the State of New Jersey. He sat on the bench from 1987 to 1995, during which time he presided over 150 jury trials and thousands of motions, sentencings and hearings. He taught constitutional law at Seton Hall Law School for 11 years, and he returned to private practice in 1995.
Daily Editorials
You’ll also see editorials from daily papers around the country including from the St. Louis Dispatch, the Tampa Bay Times and the Colorado Springs Gazette. I hope that gives readers a chance to see the issues that are going on around the country and how local editorial boards are responding.
