On Thursday, city hall reporter Heather Kennison got a new meeting notice that didn’t seem quite right.
The Twin Falls City Council notice was posted Thursday at about 2:50 p.m. for an executive session (not public) meeting at 9:30 Friday morning. Idaho law says notice of a special meeting or executive-session only meeting must be posted and sent to media and others who request at least 24 hours ahead of time. Only an emergency meeting, like when there’s danger to a person or a weather disaster is imminent, can have less notice.
So Kennison called the city to see what was up.
In general, journalists don’t give anyone the benefit of the doubt. If your mother tells you she loves you, the saying goes, get a second source. Most of us have covered an illegal meeting or three. Sometimes cities just didn’t know the rules, and other times there are deliberate attempts to hide the truth from you, the public.
This time, city staff chalked the error up to a computer glitch. The notice was supposed to go out Thursday morning, but the email had failed until that afternoon. A city spokesman told Kennison he was glad she’d found the error, as a meeting Friday morning would have been illegal. Idaho law says an illegal meeting can be remedied by doing the meeting over correctly. But councils can also be fined, sometimes even out of council-members’ own pockets.
The private meeting, which was set to be the City Council speaking with candidates for a new city attorney, would have been an awfully ironic one to have happened illegally. It’s now rescheduled for Monday.
I wanted to share this bit of reporting to remind readers that our reporters are working all the time, often behind the scenes, to keep our local governments accountable. You might not hear about every interaction with a city, school or other local institution, but they happen regularly.
