Just about a month ago, I wrote about how the hum and rumble of the press is one of the constants we work with at the Times-News. Thursday afternoon, that hum came to a stop. As electricians and pressmen scrambled, newsroom staff worked to get stories in as quickly as possible in anticipation of earlier deadlines.
In my last column about the press, I spoke with Operations Manager Jerry Johns, who told me the paper had been printed offsite only once in his 34-year newspaper career. There was a power outage that lasted into the night, forcing the paper to be printed in Idaho Falls and trucked back to the Magic Valley, he said.
Well, Thursday night, your paper was printed by our friends at the Idaho Press in Nampa, and Johns himself drove there to get the papers back to our Twin Falls loading docks as soon as possible.
The Times-News got back here about 5 a.m., and delivery began.
Friday morning, Circulation Director Russ Davis told me that many carriers have day jobs that start after they finish their delivery route. That meant they had to get to work and papers would be delivered as soon as possible by the carriers. Some Friday papers will be delivered with Saturday's paper.
The press is running again, but the experience is a reminder that Times-News members can always access the full digital replica of the paper at Magicvalley.com by clicking on the E-edition link in the menu of every page of the website. Plus you'll get digital exclusives, the latest breaking news and a lot more online to enjoy between copies of the print newspaper.
Fingers crossed, our old rumbly press will keep on humming through the weekend and beyond.
