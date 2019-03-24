Friday is Vietnam Veterans Day. In honor of the day, we’re hoping to hear from local veterans of the Vietnam War.
On March 29, 2012, President Barack Obama proclaimed the day as Vietnam Veterans Day. The proclamation asked “all Americans to observe this day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities that commemorate the 50 year anniversary of the Vietnam War.”
Five years later, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, which officially recognizes March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
While it’s a new holiday, it’s a day we haven’t covered as well as we should have, or at all, in the past two years. With social media full of made up holidays like #NationalPopcornDay and #NationalHamsterDay, we thought it was important to take the time to honor our local Vietnam Veterans on their day.
After talking over in the newsroom how we could best write a story for Friday, we decided that we needed to hear from as many veterans as possible and let them express themselves in their own words.
If you have a memory from the war or from coming home that you’d like to share, we’d like to hear it. We’d also like stories of coming home to Idaho or wherever home was at the time.
So please, get in touch. You can email me at asmith@magicvalley.com or call me at 208-735-3255. You can also stop by our office at from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday to chat with us. You’re welcome to bring photos or other mementos that you’d like to share.
