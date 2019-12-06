Dear Editor, why did you stop running Dear Abby? I miss her. — Readers
Dear Readers, I get it, change it hard. But give it a chance? I’m trying something new. We’ve run Dear Abby for years in the classifieds section, and I know many of you enjoy reading her advice columns. But readers, Abby isn’t cheap. You might not know it costs newspapers hundreds or thousands of dollars a year to run popular syndicated columnists — or features like Aces on Bridge, which unfortunately we also had to stop running. In looking for a high-quality and affordable alternative, I found we have access to a number of well-regarded advice columnists who come from different backgrounds and who write about lots of subjects, including family issues, nutrition, relationships, parenting and more. I hope you’ll take the time to read them, give them a chance and find columns that resonate with you.
I’d like to introduce the columnists who we’ll be running:
Mondays – Living with Children by John Rosemond
John Rosemond has worked with families, parents and children since the 1970s in the field of family psychology. Although he is a licensed psychologist, he is a proponent of traditional, rather than psychological, parenting. The theme of his column, Living with Children, is parenting with love and leadership. Some of the columns are in the format of a Q and A, while others are anecdotes from his speaking tours. Readers can email questions to questions@rosemond.com.
Tuesdays – Emotional Fitness by Dr. Barton Goldsmith
Barton Goldsmith is a licensed psychotherapist, columnist, author, former NPR radio host, public speaker and a blogger for Psychology Today. He is the author of many books including “100 Ways to Boost Your Self-Confidence,” “100 Ways to Overcome Shyness,” and “Emotional Fitness at Work.” His columns offer tips on dealing with anxieties and stresses in daily life.
Wednesdays – Quinn on Nutrition by Barbara Quinn
Barbara Quinn is a registered dietitian nutritionist affiliated with the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. She is the author of “Quinn-Essential Nutrition: The Uncomplicated Science of Eating.” Her columns focus on healthful eating in a world pointing us in 1,000 different directions when it comes to our diets. Readers can send questions to barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Thursdays – Lori Borgman
Lori Borgman offers a humorous take on family matters. Her columns touch on topics ranging from the truth about nagging to the hazards of upper arm flab. She is the author of the popular essay, “The Death of Common Sense,” which continues to circulate around the world. She’s also written six books, including “I Was a Better Mother Before I Had Kids,” “All Stressed Up and No Place to Go,” and the humorous holiday novel “Catching Christmas.” She may be reached at lori@loriborgman.com.
Fridays – Ex Etiquette – By Dr. Jann Blackstone
Jann Blackstone has been called the “relationship expert for today’s relationships.” She gives real life down-to-earth advice to relationship problem solving. She is a certified divorce and step-family mediator who founded Bonus Families, a non-profit organization dedicated to the peaceful co-existence between divorced or separated parents and their new families. Ask for advice at dr.jann@exetiquette.com.
Saturdays – Ask Mr. Dad – By Armin Brott
Armin Brott is a former Marine who has written for 15 years on tools and support for men to help them become the great dads they want to be. His books include “The Expectant Father: Facts, Tips, and Advice for Dads-to-Be” and “The New Father: A Dad’s Guide to the First Year.” Questions can be sent to armin@mrdad.com.
I appreciate everyone’s understanding. I know you’ll have more feedback for us on this, and we are listening. If you like the new columns, please speak up. Often we hear from people only when they’re dissatisfied, and it’s difficult to get a good picture of what readers like. And if you think Abby was better, feel free to let us know why.
As always, thanks for reading.
PS: If you still miss Abby, you can find her online for free at uexpress.com/dearabby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.