Wednesday, the last morning of packing up camp on a beach of the Salmon River, I was filled with emotion. My tent was filled with sand. One of our dry-bags was filled with water. And while I knew it was time to get back to real life, I wasn’t quite ready for my vacation into the Idaho wilderness to be over.
My fiance, future in-laws and I had journeyed nearly 80 miles over five days on the Main Salmon, known as the River of Know Return.
I’ve done one other overnight rafting trip, but not multiple days. I can’t remember the last time I spent two nights in a row in a tent. I love the outdoors, but I also love soft beds.
Before I left, people told me it would be life-changing. Transcendent.
Within an hour or two of putting on at Corn Creek, my fiance’s mother was stung by a yellow jacket. She’s allergic to bees (but thankfully not yellow jackets), and as we were waiting to see how the venom would affect her, I thought about how absurd it seemed that help was so close (just a few miles upriver), but so far away.
Over the next several days, I traded moments filled with whitewater adrenaline with moments of relaxation watching jagged cliffs turn to rolling hills, black canyons, green gullies and back into jagged cliffs. I read about the pioneers, trappers and families who made their homes on the rough landscapes and the first Idahoans — the Nez Perce and Shoshone — who wintered in the wide, flat-bottom areas of the Salmon Canyon.
We stopped at Five Mile Bar, settlement and final resting place of Buckskin Bill, known as one of the last true mountain men of the West. There’s a museum there now, run by Heinz and Barbara, whose hospitality and beautiful property is a reminder of the best parts of the world outside the wilderness.
The story that moved me most, though, was that of Polly Bemis. She was born in northern China in 1853, but sold by her parents at 18 for two bags of seed. She was smuggled to the United States through the port of Portland, Oregon, (my home town), then later brought to the Idaho mining town of Warrens (now Warren). According to information from the University of Idaho’s Asian American Comparative Collection, she was sold at auction there with other young women and girls for the purpose of becoming wives and prostitutes. In 1894, she married Charlie Bemis, who owned a saloon next to her boarding house. It’s unclear how she won her freedom, but many say Charlie won it in a poker game against the man who owned her. The couple became one of the first to live along the Salmon.
You have free articles remaining.
She outlived her husband by 10 years and died in 1933 in Grangeville, but is buried next to her restored cabin.
“The history of Polly Bemis is a great part of the legacy of central Idaho,” Gov. Cecil Andrus said in 1987 when the Bemis cabin was dedicated. “She is the foremost pioneer on the rugged Salmon River.”
As we traveled on the river, I thought of the people who came to Idaho to make their lives in the beautiful but dangerous area, my own family who walked the Oregon Trail and the native people who were there for thousands of years before that.
On the final night of camping, I was reading the wedding planning book “A Practical Wedding,” and came across a section that struck me as serendipitous. The author writes about her wedding ceremony as transcendent. But not the way people imagine it is. She shares the dictionary definition of the word: extending or lying beyond the limits of ordinary experience. And she shares a quote from Anna Shapiro: “Transcendent moments are not about perfection or joy, or fairy tales coming to fruition; rather, they’re about moments of powerful realization about the world around us that we are a part of and forces that are much bigger than us.”
The definition and quote felt familiar to me as I thought about the previous four days. I also was reminded of a book I didn’t bring with me, but read a few months ago, by Brené Brown, a research professor at the University of Houston who studies courage, vulnerability, shame and empathy. In her book “Braving the Wilderness,” Brown examines how in our divisive world, standing up for your values and being comfortable with yourself can feel like being alone in the wilderness.
“The wilderness can often feel unholy because we can’t control it, or what people think about our choice of whether to venture into that vastness or not,” she writes. “But it turns out to be the place of true belonging, and it’s the bravest and most sacred place you will ever stand.”
Being in the Idaho wilderness gave me the time that we all deserve to pause and think about my life and place in the world. It wasn’t a trip full of stunning revelations, and I feel like very much the same person. But yes, it was life-changing. It was transcendent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.