Finding My Way: Your Truest Self

I was an unusual teenager for a kid who grew up in Los Angeles in the 60’s and 70’s. Some might have called me strange.

No, I didn’t dress outlandishly. I didn’t wave a tambourine on street corners. Just the opposite, in fact.

Despite the excesses of the age on daily display, I just wasn’t inclined to wade into the overall decadence that made up the local teen scene.

It wasn’t because of my parents’ influence, nor at time was I practicing any particular religion. On the contrary, I genuinely loved the excitement of watching the cultural wheels go round and round around me. But in retrospect I lived it all in a detached way—enjoying the view from the edge of the pool without ever diving in.

Naturally, my parents worried about me, which I completely understood, but youthful debauchery was just never my style. I was friends with both the pot heads and the straight-arrows, endlessly navigating my own middle course.

An example: during those years of late high school, we were all approaching draft age and many of my friends were opposed to the Viet Nam war. I was sometimes asked if I wanted to get involved in their anti-war activities.

I would inevitably decline, but not because I supported the war—which history has not treated well in the decades since the fall of Saigon. Instead, I knew intuitively that the protest movement was a path to avoid. I told one friend that I didn’t want to become a hate machine.

But that same vague detachment that steered me clear of many youthful excesses also affected me at home. I watched how my parents and siblings lived, but I was not particularly influenced by any of them.

This attitude of choosing my own path, regardless of the recommendations of friends and family, has served me well in some ways, and hurt me in others—because one who is inclined to determinedly walk his own path may benefit from avoiding the harmful choices of sometimes-unwise friends, but may also miss following the good advice from loving family members.

Looking back, I can remember specific recommendations given to me out of love that would have made my life better through the decades. But at the time, as usual, I offered only quick thanks, and then returned to doing my own thing. True, when friends offered drugs, I chose wisely. When the offer was to help map out a strategy for success in college, my confident but ultimately less-effective decisions hampered my final success. It’s true that my own talents and abilities allowed me to go far—but looking back, I can clearly see that I could have gone farther.

It’s a delicate balance when you’re young, choosing who to trust and follow, and choosing who to keep at arm’s length. We all mature physically before we mature emotionally—and what was God thinking when he threw THAT into the creation mix?—and the decisions of our youth, no matter how carefully considered, may not end up being the best decisions in the long run.

Sometimes I’ve wondered if I was wrong to live as I did, but I realize now my actions were neither right nor wrong. They were simply a manifestation of who I truly was.

During my late teens I was profoundly influenced by a quote from the German writer and philosopher Hermann Hesse: “I only wanted to live in accord with the promptings which came from my true self. Why was that so difficult?”

So to any young person reading these lines, I can only offer you the following advice. Be very careful not to allow others to do your thinking for you. But you will be well served in finding grownups in whose presence you feel genuine love, and who live stable and reasonably happy lives. When such people offer you advice (with kindness, love, and without the threat of guilt if you decline) then listen carefully. You may discover their advice will resonate with the promptings that come from your truest self.

If so, a life of confidence and success—as you will choose to define it—is within your grasp. My advice? Take it.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0