Finding My Way: Your Results May Vary

Personally, I think that responsible media outlets have behaved responsibly in reporting on the virus. But in the modern world there will inevitably be two sides to a story like this. First, the virus. Second, people’s reaction to it. And now the reaction to the coronavirus story has become a story in itself.

A few nights ago I was in Walmart, and couldn’t help noticing several empty shelves. You’d think it was some sort of Black Friday for toilet paper. The cleaning products were cleaned out.

For the record, I’d like to say that I applaud the idea of having a clean home. And goodness knows I’m all in favor of having a spare roll of toilet paper handy when the old roll suddenly runs out. But I can’t help but think that maybe some of us are overreacting, and that our overreaction is due in part to everyone else’s overreaction.

After all, when the news media starts covering stories about a sudden urge to fight coronavirus with toilet paper, I guess people will see the story and decide that (1) maybe these guys know something I don’t, and (2) if the shelves are about to be empty anyway, I’d better go out and grab what I can while there’s still something left to grab.