Finding My Way: You’ll do fine

Dear I don’t remember your name,
I’m sorry I don’t remember your name, but you were born just a few hours ago and I have lots of grandchildren. Don’t tell your mother.
I wanted to give you a quick orientation to your new home. It’s a lot noisier than your old one. It’s an acquired taste, but you’ll get to like it.
You and Mom are going to be pretty close for the next few months, for obvious reasons. But I’d also like to put in a good word for your dad. He’s the big galumph who’s always standing around near Mom.
At the moment you probably don’t see much point to him, but he has his uses. Lifts things. Changes diapers. Good at hugs. Give him a chance.
That is, give him a chance when you see him. You’ll notice that he’s not around near as much as Mom is. Sure, Mom’s gone occasionally, but not like Dad.
That’s because Dad spends a lot of time trying to find this stuff called money. It’s green and crinkly and doesn’t taste good, but grownups like it a lot.
Anyway, it’s important that Mom and Dad have enough of the green crinkly stuff so they can trade it for the good stuff like food and diapers and toys that blink and make noise.
So when your Dad’s gone, you may think it’s because he doesn’t like you very much, but the truth is just the opposite. It’s because of that money thing, which I admit is hard to understand. But just remember that he wishes he could be with you more. Sometimes he wishes it so much that it makes him cry a little. Not like you cry, of course. Grownups have lots of different ways to cry. You’ll learn all about crying as you get older.
This might surprise you, but once your Dad was a little baby, just like you are now. It’s true. I was there. Years and years and years ago I held him in my arms right after he was born, just like I’m holding you now. He was a tiny guy, but that boy had some lungs, believe me.
And me, I was just another big galumph, and pretty scared that somehow I’d make a mistake that would break him somehow. But I was also worried, really worried, about this money stuff. I was afraid I wouldn’t get enough of it for my family, but I was also scared that I’d spend all my time looking around for money and not spend enough time with him and Grandma.
Now I don’t want you to think that everything in life is scary, because it’s not. There’s stuff that’s fun and stuff that makes you feel happy—which, trust me, are two different things—and there are days when you’re all together in the living room singing songs and laughing and everything in the world feels just about perfect, even if it’s windy and snowing outside.
But I wouldn’t be a good Grandpa if I didn’t also warn you that being a grownup also means spending a lot of time being worried, which is just a polite word for being scared, about all the things that can go wrong in life, and sometimes do.
But here’s the thing. Your Mom and Dad are both willing to be scared a lot in life just because they love you so much, and always want to be with you and watch you grow up, and teach you that—just like them—you can be happy and scared at the same time, but if you do it right, happiness is the center and being scared is just the stuff around the edges.
By the way, did you know there are special days to make a fuss over Mom and Dad? The one for Mom was last month, so you just missed it. But the one for Dad is today. I realize you can’t talk yet, but when Dad picks you up today and looks at you, please look back at him and smile, which is the same as saying, “I’m glad you’re my Dad. And don’t worry—you’ll do fine.”
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
