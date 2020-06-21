Finding My Way: You’ll do fine

This might surprise you, but once your Dad was a little baby, just like you are now. It’s true. I was there. Years and years and years ago I held him in my arms right after he was born, just like I’m holding you now. He was a tiny guy, but that boy had some lungs, believe me.

And me, I was just another big galumph, and pretty scared that somehow I’d make a mistake that would break him somehow. But I was also worried, really worried, about this money stuff. I was afraid I wouldn’t get enough of it for my family, but I was also scared that I’d spend all my time looking around for money and not spend enough time with him and Grandma.

Now I don’t want you to think that everything in life is scary, because it’s not. There’s stuff that’s fun and stuff that makes you feel happy—which, trust me, are two different things—and there are days when you’re all together in the living room singing songs and laughing and everything in the world feels just about perfect, even if it’s windy and snowing outside.

But I wouldn’t be a good Grandpa if I didn’t also warn you that being a grownup also means spending a lot of time being worried, which is just a polite word for being scared, about all the things that can go wrong in life, and sometimes do.