Finding My Way: Who We Are

The reality is that human beings have always been an astoundingly bi-polar form of life. The same gene pool that gave us Mother Teresa also gave us Adolf Hitler. And for every Shakespeare or Einstein there’s a porno playing on someone’s cell phone.

Inside each of us reside both our most base desires and our inner urge to look upward and outward. Heavenward, if you like. The inner war between these two competing natures continues more or less constantly in my life, your life and throughout the history of humanity. The reason we’ve never achieved peace within society is because we’ve never achieved a final peace within ourselves.

And then along comes Covid-19 and the dial that regulates our inner angst gets turned up to eleven. Our fears tell us to hunker down and protect whatever is ours at whatever the cost, but our better angels tell us to check on our neighbor with a loaf of bread and a roll of toilet paper in our gloved hands.

It’s an inner battle that never ends, and it’s fought among individuals, communities, and nations. The reality is that fear, anger, and the urge to fight are all hardwired human emotions, while gentleness, meekness, and love unfeigned seem to be, at best, after-the-fact intellectual choices. They are good choices to be sure, but they’re a lot slower getting out of the gate than the first flush of adrenalin-fueled fear.