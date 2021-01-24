Finding My Way: Wherein a Grumpy Old Man Repents

In his inaugural speech, President Biden said that democracy is fragile, and he’s right. Some people don’t like the idea of a strong nation being so deeply committed to such a vulnerable idea—one that’s always only a decade or two away from falling apart. Why not just dispense with all this “let the people decide” crap? When did the people ever know what’s best for them? The strong should be giving orders, and the vast American riff-raff should just shut up and salute.

There are some who think that way. Over the last four years I’ve talked to a few of them.

Fortunately, they are still the minority, though a growing one.

But Wednesday we were reminded that the unfinished work of an unfinished nation continues. And for all the setbacks, through the centuries progress has been made—although past progress will ultimately mean nothing compared to the actions we choose to take in the months and years to come.

Because it’s our turn now, and it’s no exaggeration to say that the whole world is watching to see whether we’ll fumble this thing called the American experiment or not.

But for what it’s worth, I agree with Ms. Gorman. We’ll make it. We’re not broken. We’re just not finished yet.

And I’m officially optimistic. Imagine that.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

