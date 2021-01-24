Finding My Way: Wherein a Grumpy Old Man Repents

I have occasionally been described as a grumpy old man. And, since I always strive for accuracy, I concede it might sometimes be true.
Once an individual responded to a column of mine by stating that I was “always so negative.” Personally, I prefer to think that I am simply being accurate, but writers can only control their writing, not the public’s reaction to it.
And besides, on that day he was probably right.
I admit that there is one issue to which I have often brought a fairly negative attitude—America’s ability to restore a semblance of unity in such a toxically divided (there I go again) nation. An alert reader might conclude that at this point I’m not convinced a true reconciliation is in the cards for America.
But that’s the old me. I’m turning over a new leaf. Really.
And I’m not saying the idea of national reconciliation is suddenly possible just because Mr. Trump is no longer president—although I think that for all his strengths, and he had several, fostering national unity was not one of them.
No, it was a different voice that caught my ear this week and caused me to reassess how I look at the nation I love.
It wasn’t President Biden that caused the change, or Vice-president Harris. It wasn’t even Oprah.
Instead, I felt my inner gears realigning after listening to 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, the young woman who read one of her poems during Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony.
I can remember what I was like when I was 22, an unsteady entrant into the world of adulthood.
By comparison, Ms. Gorman was…well, never mind. There really is no comparison between her and me. I felt honored just to be in her dust.
Gorman is clearly whip-smart, charismatic, and firmly in possession of a calm but fierce sense of direction and purpose. And in one short sentence she put the lie to my default grumpy negativity.
Reflecting on the last 12 months, she said that we have “witnessed a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished.”
Such a simple statement. And so obvious. “Broken”—a word I’ve used too loosely at times—implies a nation that’s complete but insufficient, capable of producing only damaged goods. But an unfinished project is always fixable. Setbacks are expected, and never permanent.
One could argue that after 250 years we ought to have things pretty much worked out by now. But no nation, even ours, is an eternally forward-moving monolith. Every nation is simply the sum of its currently-living citizens. Even in America.
Because for better or worse, each new generation creates America all over again. Each generation, including ours, must take the lofty and noble ideas we learned as innocent and immature children from the archived memories of our forebearers, and reconcile them with the real-time, real-world challenges of our fractured, digital world.
In his inaugural speech, President Biden said that democracy is fragile, and he’s right. Some people don’t like the idea of a strong nation being so deeply committed to such a vulnerable idea—one that’s always only a decade or two away from falling apart. Why not just dispense with all this “let the people decide” crap? When did the people ever know what’s best for them? The strong should be giving orders, and the vast American riff-raff should just shut up and salute.
There are some who think that way. Over the last four years I’ve talked to a few of them.
Fortunately, they are still the minority, though a growing one.
But Wednesday we were reminded that the unfinished work of an unfinished nation continues. And for all the setbacks, through the centuries progress has been made—although past progress will ultimately mean nothing compared to the actions we choose to take in the months and years to come.
Because it’s our turn now, and it’s no exaggeration to say that the whole world is watching to see whether we’ll fumble this thing called the American experiment or not.
But for what it’s worth, I agree with Ms. Gorman. We’ll make it. We’re not broken. We’re just not finished yet.
And I’m officially optimistic. Imagine that.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.