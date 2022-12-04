Finding My Way: Wherein a great many things go right

So here’s the situation. You’re in a different city with a few hours to kill. You have a car. It’s too cold for outdoor stuff. Where do you go?

The mall? Easy choice, but all those closed storefronts are depressing. A box store? Meh. How many giant screen TV’s can you covet in an afternoon?

The answer—my answer, anyway: A quick Google search for a used book store.

Last week my wife and I were out of town, and she was off cavorting with grandkids. I was getting over a cold, and finally feeling good enough to be bored.

A quick search, and I was off. I found The Hide Away Bookstore on the main street of American Fork, Utah. It’s easy to miss, which is part of its charm. It’s a small door in one of those old brick buildings that used to be symbols of solid stability in now-fading 40’s Americana.

Walk in the door, though, and you see a hallway that leads you away from the noisy street, into the building. Off the hallway are several small rooms.

Each room has a different theme—popular fiction, history, kid’s stuff, etc.—and offers a chair or two. Unlike sleek, modern bookstores, where a rare chair is positioned in such a way as to make you feel uncomfortably guilty for sitting in it, a good used book store provides ample and comfortable opportunities to sample the goods before opening your wallet.

On the day I poked around the racks, I saw a family come in through the front door—Mom, Dad, and three small and highly exited children.

It occurs to me that these days children don’t enter bookstores with a sense of excitement unless they’ve been thoroughly prepped for the experience by adults who love books themselves.

“Okay,” said Mom, “let’s see what we can find.”

And they were off. All enthusiasm, but nevertheless polite, even a bit reverential. They combed the shelves until a cover or title caught their eye. Then, understanding that that they were potentially about to discover buried treasure, they would open the cover.

Some were hits, some were misses. A stack of definite possibilities grew on an empty stretch of shelf, and then shrank as the tough decisions were made. In the end, the beaming kids presented their choices to Mom and Dad. A quick parental review ensued, performed for the sole purpose of convincing the kids that they were children of remarkable intelligence and taste.

“You’ve done well,” said the dad. “Let’s go pay for them.”

As they approached the cash register at the front of the store, I saw little hands digging into little pockets. Small coins were produced and placed carefully on the counter. The clerk, by my guess a high school junior, counted them up. “Let’s see what books you bought,” she said. “Oh, I loved this book when I was your age,” she said about one. She offered a congratulatory comment on each book selected.

Of course, the family probably could have found these same books in the library, but you remember what it’s like when it’s your book, and you write your name inside the cover. It changes things.

I stood in line behind them as they were checking out and considered that in a world where so many things go constantly wrong, I was watching a remarkably large number of things all simultaneously going right. I don’t have space to list them, but that’s okay. Besides, you’ve already recognized them all. It’s a long list, isn’t it?

A credit card came out of a wallet to bridge the gap between the children’s coins and the final charge. While the clerk was ringing it up a breathless teenager pushed through the front door.

“Hey,” she called out, “do you have a copy of The Princess Bride in stock?”

“No, not right now,” said the clerk. “When we get one in, we usually sell it pretty quickly.”

The teenager said thanks and turned to leave.

“No copies of The Princess Bride?” I said aloud. “Inconceivable!”

The other adults in line laughed. The children at the front missed the joke, but that’s all right. They’re young. In a few years they’ll read it for themselves. I’m sure of it.