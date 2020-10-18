Finding My Way: Where the Circle Ends

A few days later, after criticism, he added that, yes, he’ll also declare the KKK to be a terrorist organization as well. As for the Wolverine Militia and the Proud Boys, no presidential decision has yet been made. I guess we’re standing by.

So here’s my point. We tend to see political support as a long, straight line. Think of a yard stick. In the middle, at the 18-inch mark, are the centrists, the people who see signs of intelligent life—or perhaps merely the same level of stupidity—in both Republicans and Democrats, and swing back and forth based on the specific candidate or policy.

Move several inches to the right and you have the hardcore Republicans. Several inches to the left of center, you have the hardcore Democrats. My party, right or wrong, and all that.

But keep going to the ends of the yard stick, both left and right. There at each end you have the extremists, the plotters who consider violence and upheaval as an acceptable means to achieve their ends.

Well, here’s a different way to look at all this. That yardstick I mentioned? It’s not a yardstick. It’s a circle.

At the top of the circle, we’ll call it 12 o’clock, are the centrists. The ones with loyalty to issues and ideas, not parties.