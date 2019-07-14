It’s to our credit that we all want to do the right thing. But the devil is in the details.
The problem is that we’re a trusting bunch. We want to believe what we’re told by people and institutions we respect.
Usually we’re right. Sometimes we’re not.
Here are two recent examples, one that’s fairly funny, and one that isn’t funny at all.
For those of you with access to on-demand streaming video services, a new show recently arrived. It’s a high-brow English comedy which means the humor is only partially understandable to American audiences.
It’s called Good Omens, and it’s about an angel and demon both living on the Earth who decide to go against their respective bosses and work together to avoid the impending messiness of the End Times in general and Armageddon in particular. In a Britishly-comic way it deals with ideas and concepts taken very seriously by many American religious believers.
The result was a petition directed at Netflix, which accused the company of promoting blasphemy. It took only a few days to collect more than 20,000 e-signatures condemning Netflix.
The only problem is that Netflix isn’t distributing the show. It runs on Amazon Prime.
Well, the word got out, of course, and it made the signees look pretty silly—complaining about a show they haven’t seen to a distributor that’s not involved.
I’m certain every signee thought they were acting on accurate information. They were good people attacking the wrong people over what they felt was a good cause.
The result? Some snickers, a few unflattering memes. Not much else.
Sometimes, though, the results are far more serious.
In 2016, a black student attending Oberlin College in Ohio attempted to shoplift two bottles of wine from a popular local food store and bakery. Police arrested the student. The next day protesters gathered. With shouts and bullhorns they declared the suspect innocent, and accused the store’s owners of racial profiling.
The protestors demanded a boycott. It worked.
Oberlin College administrators joined the boycott, vocally supported the protesters, and publicly severed a 100-year business relationship with the bakery.
Then things started to unravel. The accused shoplifter confessed, and said the arrest was not a case of racial profiling. But Oberlin College refused to recant and apologize for their boycott, which had ruined the bakery.
In frustration, the bakery’s owners sued Oberlin College for refusing to back off its position once the truth was known. And they won. The jury awarded the bakery $44 million dollars in damages for libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other illegal business conduct.
What’s my point? Simply this: we all want to do what’s right. But sometimes we trust others to educate us on issues, and sometimes the others just get it wrong.
No one condones racism. When we hear about instances of clear discrimination we become angry. We base our anger on what we read, or hear, and we act on that anger.
So what do we do if we find out later that they (and therefore we) were wrong—that we were barking up the wrong tree by accusing a business or individual of something that didn’t happen?
Hopefully, we’re not like Oberlin College, who, when the facts emerged, stubbornly held on to what had become an indefensible position.
It’s a difficult thing to admit that though your instincts were right, your actions weren’t. But it’s a messy world, and sometimes it happens. That’s what happened to Oberlin College, and it cost them dearly.
I hope we all can stand firm for what we believe in—from comedy shows you think cross the line to the great social issues of our age. But I hope we will also realize that unless we have first-hand knowledge of the situation, we might occasionally be unintentionally, but colossally, wrong.
That’s when it’s time to apologize, and admit that though our moral compass pointed north, our specific actions took us the opposite direction. Admitting our mistake won’t be backing down, by the way. Instead, it will show our commitment to truth, wherever we find it. And that will always be a moral victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.