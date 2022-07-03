Finding My Way: What would Jésus do?

This week I’m pulling back the curtain to show you how grandly I can mess up.

Writing a weekly column is a cycle, and the cycle begins on Monday. Last week’s Sunday column is now on the bottom of your bird cage, and a new blank page awaits.

I thought I’d found this week’s topic Monday afternoon: The sad, terrible story of the 48 non-Americans found dead in the back of an abandoned big rig near San Antonio after a failed smuggling attempt. They died, along with five others over the next few days, because of the sweltering heat inside the locked and windowless trailer when the driver abandoned them and ran away.

My angle? Shortly after the bodies were discovered, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot fired off a tweet blaming President Biden for the deaths due to the administration’s “deadly open border policies.” This was followed by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tweeting that he was praying for the few survivors.

And there was my column. Democrats enjoy mocking Republicans for offering thoughts and prayers after gun shootings — which are widely perceived by Democrats as being caused by Republicans, and now Republicans are mocking Democrats after the border deaths — which are widely perceived by Republicans as being caused by Democrats.

And I was off to the races. The column wrote itself as I mocked the predictable partisanship, in which every tragedy is just an opportunity to score more points for the home team. I even had a great closing line, where I offered my thoughts and prayers to all the political casualties in DC as the mid-terms draw closer.

This approach, after all, is my “brand.” I’m the guy who pokes fun at both sides while trying to de-escalate the tension in our cultural and political battles. Nothing makes me madder than seeing someone exploiting a tragedy for their own gain.

Which is exactly what I had done.

But then on Tuesday morning I heard about the priest whose sad, lonely duty was to try and comfort the survivors in the San Antonio hospitals. And it made me ashamed of how I had exploited the situation myself, with all my zippy phrase-turning and cheap irony.

You expect more of me. Let’s try again.

I’ve been thinking about what drives these economic and social refugees to flee their homes and try to find some kind of work in America. As you know, the overwhelming majority are people who just want to keep their heads down, work for a few months or years, and send their money home to support their loved ones left behind. The vast majority of these workers are not living high on the hog. Instead, they’re feeding the hogs, and cows, and chickens, and cleaning up the muck left behind, which, sadly, is work beneath the level of any proud TikTok-posting American.

Let’s think of a person. We’ll call him Jésus. Maybe he has a wife and a couple of kids. He probably has parents and in-laws living nearby, along with a few cousins, aunts and uncles. In his Central American town there are no jobs, no opportunities for jobs, and the drug gangs are pressuring family members to join up or face death.

So what would Jésus do? Watch his family starve, or maybe lose his sons to the cartels, or his daughters to the prostitution rackets? No. Jésus will do anything for the people he loves. He’ll gladly risk his life to save theirs. He wants no trouble with anyone. He just wants to work, and he’s not afraid of doing the hard work Americans no longer tolerate.

It is not your fault, by the way, that these conditions exist in such close proximity to America. But they do exist, whether you like it or not. And except for the happy accident of your birth, you could be just another Jésus, forced by circumstances to readily sacrifice for the ones you love.

Sometimes the Jésuses of the world roll the dice that carries their fate…and lose. It happened to 53 of them this week. It’s a tragedy, and it demands a bit of respect — not exploitation — from us, the privileged minority, the armchair judges, the unbelievably favored few.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

