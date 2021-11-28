Finding My Way: Welcome to Christmas 2.0

It seems almost silly to point out that we have now officially entered the “Chri$tma$ $eason”™, since Christmas has been going like gangbusters since Halloween. But that’s just how we roll here in America.

At least when we say “season” we’re getting closer to its true meaning: a three-month period of the year.

It occurs to me that we could really pick up the holiday pace by moving Halloween back a month to the end of September. That way we could fire up the sleigh bells on October 1st, and turn Chri$tma$ into an entire season.

I doubt the candy corn makers would mind. The Witch Union has never been as strong as the Santa Union anyway.

Christmas carols would require only the tiniest of re-writes: “On the twelfth week of Christmas my true love gave to me….” Why not rewrite your own Christmas carols and send them to me at chris@chrishustonauthor.com. I’ll be glad to use them in future columns.

And besides, Black Friday has long since morphed into Black November. No big whoop.

Each year, families solemnly declare that this is the year they’ll cut back on their Credit Card Chri$tma$, only to be undercut once again by the annual marketing onslaught designed by the best Christmas button-pushers money can buy.

Nevertheless, change is in the air. Despite the hype, this Chri$tma$ $eason might actually feel different, and for the first time in any of our lifetimes there’s a reasonably good chance that Christmas morning won’t leave your living room looking like a war zone.

And this potentially trimmed down Christmas 2.0 won’t come from a national spiritual reawakening, or a new desire to live more providently. This year’s Christmas cutbacks will come courtesy of our mucked-up world-wide supply chain.

You’ve seen the pictures of the ships anchored off California and elsewhere. You’ve seen the sporadically empty shelves in the stores you visit. You’ve heard about the dire computer chip shortages. You’ve seen what happens when China can’t do what China’s been doing for decades: getting cheap junk from their underpaid workforce into our greedy hands. Remember when Walmart used to boast about all their American-made stuff? Well, they finally got wise. “American-made” is a great marketing spiel, but the Walton family figured out years ago that all our patriotic posturing vanishes at the checkout counter.

But now, for the first time in any of our lives, some (and maybe a lot) of the Asian-made stuff we’re counting on for our Chri$tma$ morning present-opening feeding frenzy won’t be there. Imagine the shock of a tree not half-buried in the annual gift-wrapped, cardboard-packaged avalanche. Really: imagine it.

I can imagine it. I can imagine temper tantrums from children whose unmanaged levels of expectation may finally need to be managed. I can imagine the tender discussions between parents and children:

“I’m sorry, son, but computer chips don’t grow on trees. American trees, anyway…”

Well, these are issues we’ve largely brought upon ourselves. Calvin Coolidge once said the business of America is business, and as we’ve all discovered over the last decade the business of business is to make money for stockholders. Local production costs too high? Sack the workforce and send the jobs to China, or India, or Viet Nam. Too expensive to grow food in the US? Build McMansions on the farmland, and import our food from Central America. Everyone benefits: Newly rich farmers, California ex-pats, and Honduran orange growers.

All of which is fine, I suppose, as long as our extraordinarily intricate supply chains are working, and as long as we’re willing to accept the fact that America is, by choice, no longer anywhere near self-sufficient. We depend on other nations for way too much of our stuff, from computer chips to the cornucopia we expect in our grocery stores.

Until now, it hasn’t been a problem. But this Chri$tma$, it is. It begs the question: Is this a one-off event? Or a preview of our future, in which our national willingness to trade self-sufficiency for stockholder dividends allows us to be held for future ransom by the very nations we arrogantly look down upon?

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

