Finding My Way: We’re Having a Wonderful Day

“Complaint…about…a…product…you…sold…me!”

“Press one for a highly trained Trans-National sales representative. Press two for delivery status of a recent order.”

Long, shrieking tone caused by holding down the number two on my phone.

Silence.

“Okay. Do I finally have a person now?”

“I’m sorry, but I did not understand that command. Please listen carefully as our menu options have recently changed.”

“Arrgh!”

(“Chris, you realize you’re shouting at a computer.”)

(“I know, it’s just—”)

(“Try hitting zero. Maybe you’ll get an operator.”)

“…press three to make a payment on your account. Press four—”

Long shrieking tone caused by holding down the zero key on my phone.