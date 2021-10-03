Finding My Way: We’re Having a Wonderful Day

‘Hello! Welcome to Trans-National!”
“Hi, can I talk to your consumer compl—”
“Trans-National is the world leader in cus—”
“I want to talk to your complaint depart—”
“—tomer service. At Trans-National, you come first.”
“Complaint department.”
“Please tell me exactly how we can help you and we’ll connect you right away.”
“Complaint department.”
“You can say things like ‘Make a payment,’ or ‘how much do I owe you?’”
“COMPLAINT department.”
“So how can I help you?”
“I want to talk to a person!”
“I’m sorry. I do not understand your request. Hello! Welcome to Trans-National.”
“Customer complaint! A person, you idiot!”
“Trans-National is the world leader in customer service!”
“Okay, let me talk to your service depart—”
“Please listen carefully, as our menu options have changed.”
“Complaint…about…a…product…you…sold…me!”
“Press one for a highly trained Trans-National sales representative. Press two for delivery status of a recent order.”
Long, shrieking tone caused by holding down the number two on my phone.
Silence.
“Okay. Do I finally have a person now?”
“I’m sorry, but I did not understand that command. Please listen carefully as our menu options have recently changed.”
“Arrgh!”
(“Chris, you realize you’re shouting at a computer.”)
(“I know, it’s just—”)
(“Try hitting zero. Maybe you’ll get an operator.”)
“…press three to make a payment on your account. Press four—”
Long shrieking tone caused by holding down the zero key on my phone.
“I’m sorry, but I did not understand that command. In these unprecedented times, we apologize if our wait times are longer than normal. If you would like to leave a recorded message, one of our highly trained Customer Rapid-Response Action Team members will call you back in—approximately. Three. Hours. And. Twenty. Seven. Minutes. Would you like to leave us a message?
“Sure. Why not?”
“I’m sorry, I did not—”
“Yes! Yes, yes, yes! I would like to leave a message. Yeeeesssssss.”
“Please speak slowly and clearly when you hear the tone. You will have two minutes to speak.”
Pause. Beep.
“Hello! I have a complaint about a product I bought from you two weeks ago. It was a—”
Beep. “Thank you for contacting Trans-National. Someone will return your call in—approximately. Six. Hours. And. Nineteen. Minutes.
“But I didn’t even—”
“Would you like to stay on the line and complete a brief survey about your experience with Trans-National today?
“Sure.”
“I’m sorry, I didn’t—”
“Yes! Yes! Yes!”
“Thank you for calling Trans-National. I’m sorry, I could not process your response. Goodbye! And have a wonderful day!”
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.