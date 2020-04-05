Finding My Way: United we stand. Or not.

On September 11, 2001, Al Qaeda brazenly attacked our country, killing 2,977 Americans.
The nation froze with shock, but only for a moment. Then the nation came together.
Those of you younger than 25 won’t remember this first-hand, but the rest of us do — when Republican and Democratic senators and congressmen stood that day on the steps of the Capitol spontaneously singing “God Bless America.” And after that, the flags. They were everywhere. Everywhere.
But memories fade. Since then America has faced only one true crisis, the recession of 2008. It was painful, but we pulled through. And since then it’s been more than a decade of pretty much crisis-free smooth sailing for America.
But no longer. Now America is facing a true crisis, and its potential death toll will make 9/11 look like a mere bump in the historical road.
Over the last few weeks, my inbox has filled with forwarded claims that Covid-19 is no worse than the annual flu. For the record, the CDC reports annual flu deaths in America range from 8,000 in a good year to 20,000 in a bad one.
This week President Trump told us that the best-case Covid-19 scenario will be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths by the end of this year.
Without question, this is a challenge unlike any we have faced in a generation.
But on the plus side, whenever America faces a crisis we come together. Right?
Maybe. But maybe not.
So far, there is scant evidence that our nation is coming together, or even acting like it intends to.
I see a nation incapable of getting its act together, with the federal government forcing all fifty states into individual bidding wars against both each other and Washington (DC), for the basic medical supplies needed to fight outbreaks. This unnecessarily risks the lives of caregivers, patients and the currently uninfected future patients. It is unconscionable, and utterly unbecoming of the United States of America.
But this fractiousness extends far beyond the government. As a people, unity is an apparent pipedream.
Last Tuesday, on his daily radio broadcast, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Rush Limbaugh said in response to all the shutdowns and closings that “people are telling me the American left is the worldwide Communist Party now, and that they are willingly subverting this economy and destroying it for the purposes of eliminating and wiping out capitalism.” He said nothing to rebut this idea, letting such incendiary nonsense stand unchallenged.
Want more? Last Sunday, Idaho State Representative Tim Remington (R-Coeur d’Alene) held church services at the Altar Church in Coeur d’Alene, in which he serves as senior pastor. His actions defied the order of Idaho Governor Brad Little (R) halting all in-person church services during the Covid-19 emergency. Rep. Remington told the media this week that he’s decided the governor’s order is unconstitutional, adding that “they have just showed everybody in this nation how, because of a flu, okay, they can completely take away all your First Amendment rights.”
Well, I could go on. The conspiracy theories arriving in our inboxes aren’t going away anytime soon. They’d all be laughable, except this isn’t funny—and there’s always someone willing to bite on the sucker’s bait.
America has always come together in times of crisis. But that’s not happening with Covid-19. In place of a plan to follow, we only get arguments among the feds, the states, the radio riff-raff, and, now, even the pastors. The plots they spin are uniformly sinister. The resulting cooperation, nearly nonexistent.
Instead of unity, America is showing signs of no longer being able to collectively confront much of anything. It’s true that at the neighborhood level we’ve all seen neighbor-to-neighbor acts of extraordinary kindness and selflessness. Such acts are wonderful, but, as generous as they are, they are not creating more hospital beds or stocking empty medical supply shelves. That requires a different level of cooperation.
Ben Franklin once said that “we must, indeed, all hang together, or we will, most assuredly, hang separately.”
But I’d bet that these days we can’t even agree on that. Even though it is, most assuredly, true.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley.
