Finding My Way: United we stand. Or not.

But on the plus side, whenever America faces a crisis we come together. Right?

Maybe. But maybe not.

So far, there is scant evidence that our nation is coming together, or even acting like it intends to.

I see a nation incapable of getting its act together, with the federal government forcing all fifty states into individual bidding wars against both each other and Washington (DC), for the basic medical supplies needed to fight outbreaks. This unnecessarily risks the lives of caregivers, patients and the currently uninfected future patients. It is unconscionable, and utterly unbecoming of the United States of America.

But this fractiousness extends far beyond the government. As a people, unity is an apparent pipedream.

Last Tuesday, on his daily radio broadcast, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Rush Limbaugh said in response to all the shutdowns and closings that “people are telling me the American left is the worldwide Communist Party now, and that they are willingly subverting this economy and destroying it for the purposes of eliminating and wiping out capitalism.” He said nothing to rebut this idea, letting such incendiary nonsense stand unchallenged.