Finding My Way: Two Questions for Today

Some say it’s enough to acknowledge our faults, and move on. We’re sorry we did it and we promise not to do it anymore, and perhaps we’ll even change the way we require police to respond to public health calls so our men and women in blue can spend more time dealing with actual criminals, which is what we want them to be doing anyway.

But others say it’s not enough to park our true history behind a brick wall covered with No Trespassing signs, and that we should go out of our way to repudiate the parts of our past where we clearly did not live up to the Declaration of Independence, the Gettysburg Address, or even the Pledge of Allegiance. They say we must be clear about acknowledging our national sins. Lest we forget and do it again.