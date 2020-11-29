Finding My Way: ‘Twas a Few Days ‘til Christmas…

And it angered me some

As he laughed at my loneliness

While here in my home.

“It’s just for this once,”

His eyes glowed like a star,

“By this time next year

We’ll be better by far.

“The vaccines will be here

Thanks to science, and Grace,

As you rebuild your lives

From the struggles you’ve faced.

“It’s simple,” he said,

“Though I wish it weren’t true,

That some years are just awful

For us all, me and you.

“It’s been decades at least

Since it’s really been bad.

But in all the good years

Were you happy, and glad?

“Of course not,” he frumped,

We can’t see for the light.