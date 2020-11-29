 Skip to main content
Finding My Way: ‘Twas a Few Days ‘til Christmas…
FINDING MY WAY

Finding My Way: ‘Twas a Few Days ‘til Christmas…

‘Twas a few days ‘til Christmas

(a month, more or less)

But the days were all gloomy

‘cause the world was a mess.

It was way back in March

When the first people died

And the Covid bug kicked

Our collective backside.

And the stores closed their doors

And the schools all shut down

And the streets, without cars,

Were an endless ghost town.

And some lost their jobs

So they couldn’t provide

For the ones that they loved

…and some even died.

And the months came and went

And the seasons, they turned

And the election loomed large

And the anger, it burned.

And in fact, it’s still burning

‘Cause no one can agree:

Take five, minus one,

Is it four? Is it three?

Who knows? Because these days

The truth can’t be tracked,

‘Cause we can’t agree now

On the simplest fact.

So, sadly, I sat

As I watched the snow fly

When I heard on my roof

A familiar cry.

I turned to my fireplace

And there like a flash

Was the fat guy himself

Stepping out through the ash.

“Well, Santa,” I said,

“Come on in. Drop your sack.

I thought that this year

You’d be told to turn back.

“‘Cause we’re all stuck inside

Without family or friend,

Watching hours of Netflix,

And Mandalorian.”

But Santa guffawed,

And it angered me some

As he laughed at my loneliness

While here in my home.

“It’s just for this once,”

His eyes glowed like a star,

“By this time next year

We’ll be better by far.

“The vaccines will be here

Thanks to science, and Grace,

As you rebuild your lives

From the struggles you’ve faced.

“It’s simple,” he said,

“Though I wish it weren’t true,

That some years are just awful

For us all, me and you.

“It’s been decades at least

Since it’s really been bad.

But in all the good years

Were you happy, and glad?

“Of course not,” he frumped,

We can’t see for the light.

We act as if happiness

Is our divine right.

“It takes a hard knock

Every once in a while

To remind us how much

We should cherish each smile.

“But enough about history

It’s boring, I know.

It’s the same song forever:

You reap what you sow.

“And now it’s your turn

To turn things around

To get back to the work

That finds new common ground.

“You can’t count on Santa,

Or even on God,

To keep bailing you out

From the problems you’ve caused.

“It’s time for you all

To put hands on the wheel

And then all pull together

…and that’s how you’ll heal.”

And Santa’s eyes twinkled

When he said his goodbye,

Up the chimney he went

And away he did fly.

And his words seared my heart

And their truth I could feel:

When we all pull together,

That’s the way we will heal.

Chris Huston

Huston

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRIS HUSTON

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

