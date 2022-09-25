Finding My Way: True or False

No doubt you’ve heard the old saying that the two topics to avoid at a dinner party are politics and religion, unless you want to turn the evening into a WWE cage match—which might be entertaining, but probably won’t produce the pleasant evening your host had in mind. And you might receive a bill for damages.

The challenges of discussing either politics or religion arise from the lack of common ground. Each side has assumptions it accepts as TRUE—not opinions, or logical arguments, but true in the way we can agree that a cloudless sky is blue, Clorox doesn’t taste good, and teenagers are occasionally difficult.

Too often we say something is TRUE, when we actually just mean we agree with it. It seems logical, and lots of people who are smarter than us say it’s true, and so we hitch our wagon to their horses and get pulled along for the ride.

In the process we surround ourselves with others, often electronically, who also claim the collective cause du jour to be TRUE. This reinforces us in our own convictions. After all, we couldn’t all be wrong, could we?

There are over two billion Christians in the world, and all of them—by definition—have deep convictions that Jesus of Nazareth uniquely holds the title of Christ, and is alone able to save a world drowning in sin. In the heart and mind of committed Christians, Jesus is TRUE.

But this hasn’t stopped Christians from fragmenting into dozens of religions, all believing, and occasionally fighting to prove, that their particular approach to Christ’s cause holds a higher approval rating by Him than the others.

Meanwhile, the world of political opinion now lives in a state of religion-like conviction. The various philosophies that make up the current incarnation of conservative thought are considered by conservatives to be undeniably TRUE (less government, closed borders, support of a fetus’s right to life, and deep suspicion of business regulation). Meanwhile, the various philosophies that make up the current incarnation of liberal thought are considered by liberals to be equally TRUE (a broader social safety net, a tolerance for more open borders, acceptance of a woman’s right to choose, and a deep suspicion of those who argue against business regulation.)

And so here we are, all of us just croutons floating on the top of the social soup of our modern hyper-divided, hyper-partisan world.

But it’s worth remembering that our view of what is politically TRUE and FALSE in the world has only hardened into concrete over the last ten years or so. Prior to that, people just held opinions. Today we offer up our lives to defend the perceived rightness of our TRUE cause.

Nowhere is this more literally true than in the case of Covid-19. Over recent months I’ve watched with amazement as Covid anti-vaxxers continue to avoid the needle, despite sixteen months of overwhelming inoculation success.

I can understand caution. I can understand concern. But I can’t understand the refusal to simply say, “okay, I was careful, but clearly it’s time to get on with things.”

But that’s the problem with perceived TRUTH. To change your opinion based on demonstrable facts now requires you to deny the reality around which you have constructed your life. To such believers, open mindedness is no longer the way societies work together to avoid unnecessary friction. Open mindedness is nothing less than moral failure.

But I guess this is nothing new. 1633, Galileo was hauled in front of the Inquisition for claiming the earth circled the sun. For this heretical statement he spent seven years in prison.

We all make decisions on how we will live our lives. I live as I choose to live. I am at peace with myself. But I’m a grownup, and I know it’s a big world out there. If you and I disagree on a few points, there is enough we agree on to still be friends.

But when we get to the point where opinions are redefined as facts, and deep research is of no more value than an ill-considered and uninformed point of view, then there is likely no return from the war we have created through our own stupidity.