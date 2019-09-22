True story. Once my wife and I were on a long car ride. Somehow the conversation turned to religion. Not any specific religion, just the institution of religion in all its forms across the world. She asked me, “so overall, do you think religion has been beneficial or harmful to the human race?”
I pondered for a minute before saying, “I think the good of religion barely outweighs the bad. Barely.”
When it comes to religion, people have strong opinions. If you prefer a specific faith, then you are likely confident that God smiles on your particular corner of the theological universe with greater approval than on the rest of the world’s struggling churchgoers. This runs the risk of making you appear condescending to others, but in my experience religious believers of all faiths are susceptible to this particular spiritual virus.
Many of you don’t attend church but you’re still okay with God. It’s just that you’re turned off by what happens when people get together in His name, profess love and harmony, and then squabble endlessly with everyone else.
And there are those who think the whole God thing is irrational and pointless, serving only man’s deep need to discern order and purpose in a random and chaotic universe.
There’s no denying that the track record of religion has been pretty bumpy. From holy wars to the Inquisition to fallen mega-pastors to jihad, history is full of people who assumed the power of holy judgment while displaying few of the traits that would lend moral authority to their actions.
And yet, the world’s religions all aspire to move us towards a higher and more spiritual relationship with God, and our fellow man. When it succeeds, it’s beautiful.
For a time my wife and I lived in a Southern city hammered by floods. There we met and worked with a traveling Southern Baptist flood relief team—men who had regular jobs, but left whenever there was a need to help others, serving with utterly no fanfare. That’s just one example. Over and over, I’ve seen how members of local churches are moved to reach out to others in need.
But I’ve also seen how some churchgoers become insulated by their faith, and fail to look beyond their faith family to see the needs outside their own self-imposed cloister. They live within their walls with others who feel the same way—busy, happy, secure, and somewhat useless to the wider world.
I am impressed and grateful when a church congregation rolls up its sleeves and does some good in the world, regardless of whether the recipients of their kindness are members of their faith or not.
But I am more impressed when people of different faiths band together to help and serve. These interactions allow us to break down barriers of suspicion that keep us apart. It’s a humbling moment when you realize that members of that other faith don’t have horns after all. They discover the same thing about you. You work together. You start to like each other. You discover that what separates you is small compared to what unites you. Then you start to love each other, and that, I think, is when God grins.
Here’s the bottom line. It seems to me that even though religion encourages you to be a better person, it can also enable you to feel justified in being just what you wanted to be in the first place. If you want to close yourself off from the world, you can do that. If you enjoy the feeling of being superior to others you’ll find plenty of opportunities to pat yourself on the back. If you can’t overcome your weaknesses you can study others at close range and determine that they’re just as hypocritical as you are, which helps you feel better.
But if the need to reach out and help others burns like a hunger inside of you, through churches you can often find other believers who feel the same way. And when motivated by a love of God and man, together you can accomplish what some might call miracles.
And in today’s angry and divided world they’ll probably be right.
