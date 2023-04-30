Faith is a funny thing. Some have it when they’re young, and cast it aside as they grow older. Others ignore it when young, and don’t discover it until they’ve moved beyond the ashes of their immaturity.

Then there are those who stick with their faith throughout their lives, but only in a superficial way. You know them — the ones for whom faith is more like a club, where pew-mates keep each other company through all the years of Christmas parties, weddings, and funerals, where little is asked, and the idea of an individual spiritual quest is less important than the weekly comfort of a safe and sure salvation.

Many parents anguish over children who lose the thread of their faith after passing through the fires of adolescence on the road to adulthood. Such parents die a little every day in worry, doubt, and the vague guilt that somehow, in some way, they are responsible for their children’s decisions — a notion that is intellectually nonsense, yet emotionally crippling nonetheless.

Perhaps we all drift a bit from time to time. It’s easy enough to do. Decades can slide by without anything close to a searching personal inventory of where we stand before both ourselves, our loved ones, and before God.

But when events inevitably jolt us back to the need for careful self-evaluation, a funny thing can happen: We may reexamine the pillars of our faith — perhaps for the first time in decades — and unexpectedly discover the simple beliefs of childhood now appear superficial, dust-covered, or, most damaging of all, simply irrelevant.

This, we decide, is clear proof that our former faith is no longer up to snuff. And if we conclude that God was never really more than a child’s wishful thinking, it’s also easy to conclude that there no point in trying to rekindle a now-dead flame.

And so we close the doors to our inner spiritual sanctuary, pocket the keys, and walk away.

Well, I’d like to offer a different way of looking at things. You may not agree, but since you’ve made it this far, you might as well keep reading.

It seems to me that as we move from one stage of life into another, there are always new things to learn, new potholes to avoid, new never-before-encountered problems to analyze and solve.

With all the daily challenges of our whiplashing lives, it’s really no surprise that the simple gospel songs of our childhood may not always provide thoughtfully mature answers necessary for the complications of adulthood.

This does not mean that faith is foolish. Instead, if we are willing to exert ourselves a bit, we may well discover new guidance in verses and sermons we once ignored in our childish immaturity.

Examples? Perhaps those who are newly independent might find meaningful direction as they begin to finally grasp the relevance of rules, and the sometimes painful consequences for disobedience. For the young married couple, there are the newly-relevant demands of self-sacrifice, cooperation, and forgiveness. The middle-aged may discover unexpected relevance of spiritual teachings on the wise use of time and resources. Other relevancies must be learned in one’s declining years. Wisdom, letting go, loss, diminishment — they all bring their own lesson plans.

Here, I hope simply, is my point. Throughout our lives, we are constantly transforming ourselves, and acquiring new experiences, wisdom and knowledge. Why should it be any different with our faith? In each phase of life we must be open to learning the ways in which our faith is relevant to us right now — not 10 years ago, or even 10 days ago.

And when we honestly scour our respective holy books for what will help us be our best selves today — and not as Jesus-loves-me-this-I-know children — we are very likely to find previously unnoticed insight and direction that will provide both guidance and comfort in our unique-to-us moments of uncertainty and doubt.

But we may have to make an effort to look for it. Occasionally, God will hit us over the head and point the way, but, in my experience, this is not His standard M.O. It seems that seeking really is a prerequisite to finding, which is, admittedly, annoying.

But is, as you may ultimately discover, worth it.