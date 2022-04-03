Finding My Way: There’s No Biz Like Show Biz

The business end of show business was on full display last Sunday as the Oscars were handed out for the movies of 2021.

It’s true that ratings for Oscar telecasts aren’t what they used to be, but it beats stale reruns. And there’s always the chance something unscripted and interesting might happen.

Like, oh, I don’t know, maybe a famous actor knocking a famous comedian in the head on live national television.

Who knows why it happened? There might have been better ways for Will Smith to handle the perceived slight against his wife. Perhaps a news conference afterwards demanding an apology followed by a scripted handshake, and maybe a two-page spread in People Magazine on the pressures of fame.

But who am I to judge? It must be strange to be really, really famous. There have been times in my life when I was ever-so-slightly famous in a tiny, localized way, always as an offshoot of my work in a few of America’s small town TV newsrooms. When you see someone pushing a cart in Walmart the day after you saw him joking with the sports guy on the 10:00 news, you’re inclined to want to say hello.

The conversations are always friendly and short. They typically start with “Hey, you’re the guy on TV. You mispronounced (insert recent faux pas) last night.”

In such circumstances it is imperative that you (the mildly-famous person) be warm and friendly—recognizing that this brief interaction will be remembered by the person initiating the conversation literally forever—especially if they viewed you as being curt, brusque, or unfriendly.

“Yeah, I met him once. Did I ever tell you about the time I saw him in Walmart? What a jerk.”

It’s a fair question to ask why people put themselves in the position of being even quasi-famous in the first place. I never had an interest in broadcast journalism growing up. But in my 20’s I had a growing family, and I was as surprised as anyone to discover that I wasn’t awful in front of a camera. Covering local city council meetings and Friday night football games seemed to be an honorable way to support my family in an industry that, at the time, still had my respect.

But acting in front of a camera for movie-star-level fame strikes me as a dangerous way to make a living. Sure, you might make millions, but at what cost? Because watching the Oscars always gives me the uncomfortable feeling that Dr. Faustus is alive and well, and probably living in Malibu.

Yes, there are the on-screen artists like Harrison Ford or Meryl Streep, who appear to be emotionally well-balanced, and able to juggle real life with the demands of the plastic, false world of celebrity, in which you run the very real risk of no longer being able to differentiate between the actual you, and the fake on-screen you. But such actors may be few and far between.

And for every megastar who loses his grasp on reality by confusing fame and wealth for self-worth and the respect of friends and family, there are magazines waiting to trumpet his failures at the check-out stands of every supermarket in North America.

You know the magazines I’m talking about: “(Famous Celebrity) denounces ‘satanic cats’ in drunken news conference,” or “(Famous actress) heartbroken after (Famous Actor) caught in (Semi-Famous Actress)’s Secret Love Nest!”

I don’t know if such articles boost or tear down the careers of their subjects. But perhaps they do neither. Perhaps it’s all just part of an ongoing quid pro quo between the celebrities and their audience as they feed off each other. Perhaps, if you’re famous, you have an insatiable need to keep your face in front of the vast wasteland of your fanbase, because any news, positive or negative, is better than slipping off into the irrelevancy of media silence, which renders you as good for nothing more than the kiss-of-death click bait of “Remember her? Try not to cry when you see her now.”

Objectively, we can all see the traps of endless fame and wealth. And yet, if offered to us, I wonder how many of us would have the brass to turn it down, myself included?

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

