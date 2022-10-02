Finding My Way: There’s no biz like show biz

I know the situation I’m about to mention is ancient history, but the problem it represents isn’t going away.

Where were you last March 27? The date means nothing to you now, but Will Smith sure remembers it. That was the night when Smith, in front of a national television audience, clocked comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars over a perceived slight against Smith’s wife.

I don’t pretend to understand the day-to-day pressures of the super-rich and/or super-famous, but, like you, I think it would be fun to try it out for a few months, purely in the interest of sociological research.

I understand, for example, that—true story—whenever Tom Cruise goes out in public, he employs two body-guards whose sole job is to keep riff-raff like us from touching him.

Apparently, experience has proven that a subset of the human family, primarily female, if suddenly confronted with the living and breathing Tom Cruise, immediately succumbs to an instinctive urge to—no point in being coy here—feel up his chest and arms.

Oddly, that’s never happened to me. And the fact that I’ve never been spontaneously caressed by a stranger in a mall allows me to consider the whole thing ridiculous.

But who am I to judge? It must be strange to be really, really famous. As it happens, there have been times in my life when I was ever-so-slightly famous in a tiny, localized way, always as an offshoot of my work in a few of America’s small town TV newsrooms. When someone sees you pushing a cart in Walmart the day after watching you joke with the sports guy on the 10:00 news, I suppose they’re inclined to say hello. Such situations don’t require you to fend off spontaneous bicep-caressing, but it does involve having a conversation with someone you don’t know, but who is confident that he knows you.

These conversations are always friendly and short. They typically start with something like, “Hey, you’re the guy on TV. You mispronounced ‘Dubois’ last night.”

In such circumstances it is imperative that you (the mildly-famous person) be warm and friendly—recognizing that this brief interaction will be remembered by the person initiating the conversation literally forever—especially if you appear curt, brusque, or unfriendly.

“Yeah, I met him once. Did I ever tell you about the time I saw him in Walmart? What a jerk.”

Well, it’s a living—or it was until I retired. But acting in front of a camera for movie-star-level fame strikes me as a dangerous occupation for anyone who values mental stability. Yes, there are on-screen artists like Harrison Ford or Meryl Streep who appear to be emotionally well-balanced, and able to juggle real life with the demands of the plastic, false world of celebrity, in which you run the risk of no longer being able to differentiate between the actual you, and the fake, on-screen you.

But wait, it gets worse. Because for every megastar who loses his grasp on reality by confusing fame and wealth for self-worth and the respect of friends and family, there are magazines waiting to trumpet his failures at the check-out stands of every supermarket in North America.

You know the magazines I’m talking about: “(Famous actress) heartbroken after (Famous Actor) caught in (Semi-Famous Actress)’s Secret Love Nest!”

I don’t know if such articles boost or tear down the careers of their subjects. But perhaps they do neither. Perhaps it’s all just part of an ongoing quid pro quo between the celebrities and their audience as they feed off each other. Perhaps, if you’re famous, you have an insatiable need to keep your face in front of the vast wasteland of your fanbase, because any news, positive or negative, is better than slipping off into the irrelevancy of media silence, which renders you as good for nothing more than the kiss-of-death click bait of “Remember her? Try not to cry when you see her now.”

Objectively, we can all see the traps of endless fame and wealth. And yet, if offered to us, I wonder how many of us would have the brass to turn it down, myself included?