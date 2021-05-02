Finding My Way: The Way We Do Things in America

Third, there’s the fact that Simon and Schuster is a business, not a church. S&S has only one corporate purpose and goal, to generate profits for stockholders. They do this by selling books people want to buy. Free enterprise. That’s the way we do things in America.

Fourth, there’s the understandable frustration of people who honestly believe the world is going to hell in a handbasket, and it’s the other guys’ fault. In their enthusiasm to plug their own ears against the words they loathe, they seek to plug everyone else’s ears as well.

There’s a hot new term making the round of pundits and politicians: cancel culture—a modern form ostracism where someone is ejected from virtual or social circles. The ostracized person is said to be “cancelled.”

This isn’t a new idea at all, it’s just dressed up with a catchy new name. Back in the 90’s I was running a newsroom in a city where the KKK was coming to town to hold a rally. Viewers pleaded with us not to cover the rally. To cover it, we were told, would just be “giving them what they want.” (We covered the rally.)